Early Addition: New York Thruway rest stops are getting bougie food

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) watches proceedings during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, in Washington, D.C. There have been calls by Democrats and constituents for Santos to resign after revelations surfaced that he fabricated portions of his background. What law and precedent tell us about the future for the Republican “fabulist.” [ more › ]

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO