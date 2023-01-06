Early Addition: New York Thruway rest stops are getting bougie food
Good Friday morning in New York City, where politicians may or may not live where they say they do. Here's what else is happening:
- "You're in a census tract where the median income is about $35,000 a year. So you can't, in an area where we have that as median income, put in huge whopping amounts of market rate housing.": Harlem City Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan shares her version of why she opposed the massive One45 development in her district.
- Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Connecticut state representative who was considered a rising star in the Democratic party, died in the early hours of Thursday after being hit by another driver who was going the wrong way.
- New York Thruway rest stops are getting artisanal food options and other "Instagrammable" amenities.
- The Federal Elections Commission is asking Rep. George Santos to explain why some of his campaign donors gave more than the legal limit, with threats to audit him next month if he doesn't answer the agency's questions.
- Hillary Clinton got a teaching gig at Columbia .
- At least four people were hospitalized after shots broke out at a French Montana music video shoot in Florida this week.
- Researchers have determined that half the world's glaciers will melt by 2100 even if the Paris Climate Accords' emissions goals are met.
- The creation and popularity of many of the United States' ski resorts can be attributed to American World War II mountain division soldiers who came back from Europe deeply impressed by the Finnish ski troops , who defeated their Soviet enemies despite being greatly outnumbered.
- Simspons writers are once again reminding conspiracy theorists that the show didn't predict 9/11 .
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and like us on Facebook . You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, mmmmm:
Comments / 0