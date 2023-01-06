Read full article on original website
Related
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Al Nassr Unregister Vincent Aboubakar To Make Space For Cristiano Ronaldo
Aboubakar has reportedly been removed from Al Nassr's official Saudi Pro League squad list to make space for Ronaldo.
Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia
PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder. Ronaldo should have to wait until Jan. 22 to...
Marcus Rashford Is In The Best Form Of His Manchester United Career So Far
Marcus Rashford is in some of the best form he has been in during his Manchester United career.
Al-Nassr ‘want to partner Cristiano Ronaldo with Germany legend Marco Reus with Dortmund star out of contract in summer’
AL-NASSR are reportedly hoping to sign Marco Reus in a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund. The Saudi Pro League side completed the signing of five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo last week. And now manager Rudi Garcia wants to add more European superstars to his ranks. According to The Daily...
The status of Graham Potter's relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Details have emerged on the relationship between Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following recent snubs.
Erik ten Hag reveals he has been 'convinced' by Marcus Rashford's 'character'
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists he was 'convinced' that Marcus Rashford would respond perfectly to being dropped from the starting lineup.
FOX Sports
Barcelona beats Atlético 1-0 despite Lewandowski's absence
MADRID (AP) — Playing without Robert Lewandowski wasn't so bad for Barcelona after all. Barcelona overcame the absence of its top striker to win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid and open a three-point lead over rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid had lost 2-1 at...
FOX Sports
Late goals help PSG beat 3rd-tier Châteauroux in French Cup
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain needed two late goals to scrape a 3-1 win at third-tier Châteauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested star forwards Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.
Carlo Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid lineup vs Villarreal
Carlo Ancelotti didn't select a single player born in Spain for Real Madrid's starting XI against Villarreal on Saturday.
Ferran Torres And Stefan Savic Sent Off For Wrestling As Barcelona Win At Atletico Madrid
Barcelona won 1-0 at Atletico Madrid on Sunday night to move three points clear at the top of La Liga.
Yardbarker
Sergio Busquets credits Real Madrid defeat with extra motivation
Barcelona are sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table following their 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, a singular goal from Ousmane Dembele making the difference. It has put three points between them and rivals Real Madrid, who lost on Saturday to Villarreal. Speaking to Sport after the...
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
Yardbarker
Ligue 1: Messi Modifies His Mate Cup to Remember 2022 World Cup Victory (Photo)
After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, modifications were needed to add the country’s third star. However, the Argentine Football Association wasn’t alone in making changes. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi modified his bombilla for when the veteran goal scorer drinks Mate. So now, whenever...
France 24
Mbappe slams French football boss Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane
France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country's football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team. The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps's...
Premier League reveal new date for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
A new date for the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been confirmed.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Mykhailo Mudryk LATEST, Alejandro Balde ‘battle with Newcastle’, Joao Felix updates
UKRAINE star Mykhailo Mudryk is Arsenal's top target but the transfer for the forward still in the balance. Chelsea are also interested in the Shakhtar Donetsk ace, but Arsenal appear to be closer to a transfer agreement with the club. While the Gunners are also set for a battle to...
Marcus Rashford owes his form to the new culture at Man Utd
Marcus Rashford is playing arguably the best football of his career, the result of Erik ten Hag's impact on the culture at Man Utd - opinion.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0