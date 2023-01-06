ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job

The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Leader Telegram

Ronaldo set to face PSG, Messi in first game in Saudi Arabia

PARIS (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s first game in Saudi Arabia is set to be against Paris Saint-Germain and a possible reunion with his career-long rival Lionel Messi. PSG said Monday it will play a Jan. 19 friendly in Riyadh against a composite team of players from Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the current Asian Champions League title holder. Ronaldo should have to wait until Jan. 22 to...
FOX Sports

Barcelona beats Atlético 1-0 despite Lewandowski's absence

MADRID (AP) — Playing without Robert Lewandowski wasn't so bad for Barcelona after all. Barcelona overcame the absence of its top striker to win 1-0 at Atlético Madrid and open a three-point lead over rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid had lost 2-1 at...
FOX Sports

Late goals help PSG beat 3rd-tier Châteauroux in French Cup

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain needed two late goals to scrape a 3-1 win at third-tier Châteauroux in the French Cup round of 64 on Friday. PSG coach Christophe Galtier rested star forwards Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Lionel Messi yet still started with seven international players against a side sitting in a lowly 14th place in the third division.
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets credits Real Madrid defeat with extra motivation

Barcelona are sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table following their 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, a singular goal from Ousmane Dembele making the difference. It has put three points between them and rivals Real Madrid, who lost on Saturday to Villarreal. Speaking to Sport after the...
Yardbarker

Ligue 1: Messi Modifies His Mate Cup to Remember 2022 World Cup Victory (Photo)

After Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month, modifications were needed to add the country’s third star. However, the Argentine Football Association wasn’t alone in making changes. Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi modified his bombilla for when the veteran goal scorer drinks Mate. So now, whenever...
France 24

Mbappe slams French football boss Le Graet for 'disrespecting' Zidane

France forward Kylian Mbappe has come out in support of Zinedine Zidane after the country's football federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said he would not pick up the phone if the former midfielder called him to discuss coaching the national team. The FFF had announced head coach Didier Deschamps's...
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy