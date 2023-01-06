ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Eagle

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
wnypapers.com

Town of Wheatfield reorganizes for 2023, approves numerous appointments, authorizations

The Town of Wheatfield got down to business for 2023 with its reorganizational meeting held earlier this week. According to the town’s website, wheatfield.ny.us, the following actions were unanimously approved by Town Board members:. √ Designated M&T Bank and KeyBank as depositories for the Town of Wheatfield in 2023.
wellsvillesun.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)

Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
Country 106.5 WYRK

Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
fox5ny.com

NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages

NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open

DEC’s tree nursery grows more than 50 conifer and hardwood species from local seed sources, creating seedlings that are well-suited to our state’s climate. They are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus there are several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of five inches tall and are one to three years old depending on the species. For more information including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on DEC’s website. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)

Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy