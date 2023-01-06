Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Gas Prices In Western New York May Never Drop Below $3?
We heard it could happen, and now it looks like it's coming to fruition. Just a few weeks ago, many drivers in New York state were hoping to see gas prices drop to $2.99, but due to an increase in crude oil prices, that wish may not happen for a while longer.
Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY
Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
wnypapers.com
Town of Wheatfield reorganizes for 2023, approves numerous appointments, authorizations
The Town of Wheatfield got down to business for 2023 with its reorganizational meeting held earlier this week. According to the town’s website, wheatfield.ny.us, the following actions were unanimously approved by Town Board members:. √ Designated M&T Bank and KeyBank as depositories for the Town of Wheatfield in 2023.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
New York Pizzeria Voted Best In U.S. Confirms Major Expansion
A Hudson Valley pizzeria that has been named the best in the U.S. just made a major expansion. The Daily Meal recently released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America." A pizzeria with a location in the Mid-Hudson Region was named the best in all of America. Westchester...
Massive Firearms Show Returns To Western New York
The new year is here and if you are looking to learn more about how to get a pistol permit or hear about new innovations in the firearms industry, there is a show that you will want to visit this weekend. New York State is changing the laws and regulations...
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
wellsvillesun.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension is excited to announce new gardening class (En Español)
Available in English and Spanish: Introduction to Gardening in New York State. Coming to a new area can be quite a challenge when starting your own garden, even if you already have experience in horticulture, gardening or general agriculture. Different environmental factors, microclimates, water, soil, etc., can affect the performance of your plants, and nothing is sadder for a gardener than investing time, effort, and money and in the end not seeing results or having a low production. If you have been wondering how to start your garden, because you’re new in this fascinating world, or if you just moved to New York State, don’t worry, this class is for you!
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
fox5ny.com
NY road salt law raises concerns about costs, shortages
NEW YORK - Some counties, cities and towns in New York worry they may soon not have enough salt to spread on the roads before, during, or after winter storms. Dan Losquadro is the Superintendent of Highways for Brookhaven. While his town, which is responsible for some 3,700 lane miles, will be covered this winter, he has concerns about the future now that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Buy American Salt Act.
NY eyes $672 million bailout for utility customers who are not in low-income programs
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York utility regulators are considering an unprecedented bailout for hundreds of thousands of households and many small businesses threatened with losing electric and gas service if they don’t pay overdue bills that piled up during the Covid pandemic. The plan would pay off $672...
newyorkalmanack.com
DEC’s Annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale is Now Open
DEC’s tree nursery grows more than 50 conifer and hardwood species from local seed sources, creating seedlings that are well-suited to our state’s climate. They are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus there are several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of five inches tall and are one to three years old depending on the species. For more information including how to order, visit the Spring Seedling Sale webpage on DEC’s website. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place orders by phone for the most up-to-date availability information.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. There have been some years I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
