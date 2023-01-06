Read full article on original website
Related
Diogo Dalot confirms status of Man Utd contract talks
Diogo Dalot confirms he's in talks to extend his Manchester United contract.
Premier League reveal new date for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
A new date for the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been confirmed.
Gio Queiroz returns to Arsenal following Everton loan spell
Gio Queiroz has returned to parent club Arsenal, cutting short her season-long loan at Everton.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Carlo Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid lineup vs Villarreal
Carlo Ancelotti didn't select a single player born in Spain for Real Madrid's starting XI against Villarreal on Saturday.
The status of Graham Potter's relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Details have emerged on the relationship between Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following recent snubs.
The biggest games from the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw
The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup has been made, and it's produced some potentially huge matches. It is, of course, always a thrill to see the biggest and best teams in the country go head to head at Wembley in the final rounds of the tournament, but equally, when watching the draw, there's always a part of you hoping it pits two against each other earlier on.
Leroy Sane Preparing to Complete €110m Move to Bayern Munich & Become Bundesliga's Highest-Paid Star
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is reportedly set to finally complete his move to Bayern Munich after months of see-sawing speculation for a €110 fee.
Harry Kane's landmark Tottenham goals
A reminder of Harry Kane's landmark Tottenham goals as he closes in on Jimmy Greaves' scoring record.
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
Transfer rumours: Atletico's Felix demands; Man Utd move for Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Joao Felix, Marcus Thuram, Josko Gvardiol, Wout Weghorst and more.
Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration
Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.
Sporting CP boss admits difficulty at keeping Pedro Porro & Marcus Edwards
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that the club are at a disadvantage when it comes to persuading the likes of Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards to stay, but they will only be able to leave if their respective release clauses are triggered.
Everton Confirm Capture of Arsenal Winger Alex Iwobi on 5-Year Deal
Everton have confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi on an x-year deal, after the Nigerian agreed personal terms with the club on transfer deadline day.
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after FA Cup howler in Wolves draw
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after his mistake in the FA Cup draw with Wolves.
Thomas Muller confirms decision on Germany future
Thomas Muller has confirmed he will not retire from international duty with Germany.
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0