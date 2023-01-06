Read full article on original website
Related
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Carabao Cup: Quarter-final preview and predictions
Previewing and predicting each of the Carabao Cup quarter-final ties.
Why was Wolves' goal against Liverpool disallowed?
Why Toti Gomes' late 'goal' for Wolves was disallowed against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round.
Harry Kane's landmark Tottenham goals
A reminder of Harry Kane's landmark Tottenham goals as he closes in on Jimmy Greaves' scoring record.
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round?
How VAR is being used in the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup third round.
Liverpool 2023/24 Nike home kit leaked online
Liverpool's 2023/24 Nike home kit has been leaked online.
How to watch the Carabao Cup semi final draw
How to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final draw, which will be made on Wednesday night.
Atlanta United re-sign Amar Sejdic through 2023 MLS season
Atlanta United have re-signed midfielder Amar Sejdic to a new one-year contract through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The Five Stripes also hold options to extend Sejdic's new deal through the 2024 and 2025 campaigns. “We are happy to bring Amar back to the club after his...
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
Premier League reveal new date for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
A new date for the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been confirmed.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Citizens embarrass Premier League rivals
Who impressed and who did not as Man City delivered a 4-0 FA Cup hammering to Chelsea.
Man Utd's next five games following Crystal Palace rearrangement
What Manchester United's upcoming schedule looks like after their Premier League game with Crystal Palace was rearranged.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Man Utd 3-1 Everton: Player ratings as Rashford shines in FA Cup win
Player ratings from the FA Cup third round tie between Man Utd & Everton.
Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration
Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.
FA Cup 2022/23 third round winners: Who has gone through to the fourth round?
Results from the third round of the 2022/23 FA Cup and teams who have made it through to the fourth round.
Pep Guardiola responds to Chelsea fans' chants about Kalvin Phillips' weight
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that Kalvin Phillips is nearing full fitness again having previously claimed that the midfielder was 'overweight'.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0