KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.

KAHULUI, HI ・ 17 HOURS AGO