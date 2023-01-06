ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

WVNews

COVID report

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia's older population continues to have the highest…
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia flood committee hears issues with FEMA assistance denials

CHARLESTON — Lawmakers Sunday asked West Virginia’s emergency planners why the nation’s disaster recovery agency was starting to deny requests for flood recovery dollars. The Joint Legislative Committee on Flooding met Sunday afternoon on the first day of January legislative interim meetings proceeding the start of the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

US Marshals arrest wanted child molester with West Virginia ties in Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WV News) – In September 2021, the U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force were seeking the public’s help in locating alleged child molester Alain L. Forget. Forget was wanted out of Florida for the attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices over concerns that sensitive personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government. The ban was one of...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Democratic law firm has filed suit against Ohio's new election law, claiming on behalf of groups representing military veterans, teachers, retirees and the homeless that it “imposes needless and discriminatory burdens” on the right to vote. Elias Law Group brought the suit...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

Snowmobiler search resumes after deadly Colorado avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Searchers resumed looking on Sunday for a snowmobiler missing in a Colorado mountain avalanche that killed another snowmobiler the day before. The man still missing probably didn't survive, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told The Associated Press.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
WVNews

Maryland 80, Ohio St. 73

OHIO ST. (10-5) Sensabaugh 7-18 6-7 22, Sueing 8-13 3-4 21, Okpara 1-2 0-0 2, McNeil 2-4 2-2 8, Thornton 2-7 2-2 7, Likekele 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 1-3 0-0 3, Gayle 2-4 1-2 6, Holden 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 24-55 16-19 73.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WVNews

Jon Rahm wins a stunner at Kapalua after Morikawa wipeout

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm left Maui with a trophy he wasn't expecting, all because of a collapse from Collin Morikawa no one saw coming. Rahm started the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions seven shots behind. He bogeyed his first hole. He was six shots back at the turn to Morikawa, who had yet to make a bogey the entire week at Kapalua.
KAHULUI, HI

