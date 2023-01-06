Arrests lead to discovery of another Manhattan kidnapping

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Two men already facing kidnapping and assault charges, among others, have received additional charges after an investigation unveils another incident in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department previously announced Joseph Varvel and Zane Thomas were arrested for an aggravated kidnapping on Jan. 2. Upon further investigation, police discovered another crime involving the same suspect that happened the day before, Jan. 1.

According to the RCPD, Varvel and Thomas held the same 26-year-old male victim at gunpoint, and beat and strangled him while driving in a car with him against his will. This also happened in Manhattan.

RCPD said both men are now facing an additional count of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Varvel received another count of aggravated battery, while Thomas received a count of aggravated assault. Both are booked in the Riley County Jail.

