Ohio State

westbendnews.net

MColley Sworn in as Majority Floor Leader of Ohio Senate

COLUMBUS – State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) was sworn in as Majority Floor Leader of the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies this week at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. “It is a privilege to serve with so many great senators...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

New Transportation Advocacy Group Forming in Northwest Ohio

A map displaying the counties currently represented by a transportation planning organization shows a glaring fact — many northwest Ohio counties are excluded. Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, sought to remedy that and introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says

LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Officer Lagore Receives Caesar Creek Road Rename after Hero Efforts That Lead to Death

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

Military History in Paulding County

This tragic story is about three brothers from Carryall Township: Jonathan, Reynolds and George Gordon. The Gordon boys were the sons of George and Lucinda Rachel (Shaw) Gordon. This couple was married in Williams County, October 6, 1839. Both were born in New York, Lucinda in 1823 and George in 1812. In 1850, the couple were the parents of six children, three boys and three girls. They were living in Crane Township on a family farm. Jonathan, the oldest, was born in 1840, Reynolds was born in 1842 and George in 1846. In 1860, the family was living in Carryall Township. The amount of children had grown to twelve. As America was drawn into a Civil War, the Gordon family changed forever.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit

Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD officer injured in crash on I-75

Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
westbendnews.net

Future Home Of Paulding Exempted Character Academy

“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA President. “PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”
PAULDING, OH
sciotopost.com

Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
ATHENS, OH

