This tragic story is about three brothers from Carryall Township: Jonathan, Reynolds and George Gordon. The Gordon boys were the sons of George and Lucinda Rachel (Shaw) Gordon. This couple was married in Williams County, October 6, 1839. Both were born in New York, Lucinda in 1823 and George in 1812. In 1850, the couple were the parents of six children, three boys and three girls. They were living in Crane Township on a family farm. Jonathan, the oldest, was born in 1840, Reynolds was born in 1842 and George in 1846. In 1860, the family was living in Carryall Township. The amount of children had grown to twelve. As America was drawn into a Civil War, the Gordon family changed forever.

