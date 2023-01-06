Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
MColley Sworn in as Majority Floor Leader of Ohio Senate
COLUMBUS – State Senator Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) was sworn in as Majority Floor Leader of the Ohio Senate during opening day ceremonies this week at the Ohio Statehouse. The ceremony marked the beginning of the 135th General Assembly. “It is a privilege to serve with so many great senators...
spectrumnews1.com
Gov. DeWine celebrates 2023 inauguration with Statehouse gala
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It has been a big weekend for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, as he celebrated his inauguration for his second term. Gov. Mike DeWine's 2023 inaugural gala was hosted at the Statehouse Saturday night. Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted celebrated with hundreds in attendance as...
westbendnews.net
New Transportation Advocacy Group Forming in Northwest Ohio
A map displaying the counties currently represented by a transportation planning organization shows a glaring fact — many northwest Ohio counties are excluded. Chris Hughes, Ohio Department of Transportation District 1 deputy director, sought to remedy that and introduced the idea of forming a regional transportation planning organization (RTPO) to serve Van Wert, Putnam, Hancock, Hardin, Wyandot, Auglaize and Mercer counties.
Ohio law now requires you to show ID to vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a sweeping package of election law changes Friday that includes the state’s first photo ID requirement and shortened windows after Election Day for returning and curing ballots. In a statement, DeWine said the new law would protect election integrity. “I appreciate the General Assembly working with my administration on […]
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Late-night phone calls, behind-closed-door bargaining and a deal with the Democrats led to […] The post Statehouse ‘coup’ — Ohio GOP bitterly divided by deal with Democrats to elect House Speaker appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
Mercer County Sheriff announces intent to retire
According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Grey started in law enforcement in 1980 and was elected sheriff in 2000. He is currently finishing his 6th term, which is set to end on Jan. 5, 2025.
ideastream.org
Two controversial Ohio bills on oil and gas drilling and election laws both signed
The state is facing a lawsuit over a bill signed on Friday that makes big changes in Ohio’s voting laws. Gov. Mike Dewine signed that and another bill left over from the lame duck legislative session, and both Republican-backed bills are controversial. Late on Friday, as his inaugural weekend...
DeWine signs voting bill for ‘election integrity’
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 458 on Friday, modifying the law governing voter identification and absentee voting in Ohio.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Officer Lagore Receives Caesar Creek Road Rename after Hero Efforts That Lead to Death
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed in honor of a fallen Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) officer. With Governor Mike DeWine’s signature on House Bill 578, a portion of State Route 73 will be designated as the Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore Memorial Highway. Officer Lagore died in the line of duty last year.
westbendnews.net
Military History in Paulding County
This tragic story is about three brothers from Carryall Township: Jonathan, Reynolds and George Gordon. The Gordon boys were the sons of George and Lucinda Rachel (Shaw) Gordon. This couple was married in Williams County, October 6, 1839. Both were born in New York, Lucinda in 1823 and George in 1812. In 1850, the couple were the parents of six children, three boys and three girls. They were living in Crane Township on a family farm. Jonathan, the oldest, was born in 1840, Reynolds was born in 1842 and George in 1846. In 1860, the family was living in Carryall Township. The amount of children had grown to twelve. As America was drawn into a Civil War, the Gordon family changed forever.
cwcolumbus.com
DeWine signs 5 executive orders after oath of office, TikTok banned from state devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — TikTok is now banned on all state-owned or leased devices after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed five new executive orders Sunday evening. Within minutes of taking the official oath of office for his second term as governor, DeWine issued five executive orders. Signed Executive Order...
wyso.org
DeWine Vetoes Tobacco Bill; Springboro School Floods; Opioid Rescue Kit
Bill Preventing Local Tobacco Bans Vetoed - Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill regarding Ohio communities outlawing flavored tobacco products. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports. Springboro High School Flood Cleanup Continues - Freezing temperatures burst a ceiling sprinkler on Christmas Eve. It dumped several inches of water into one...
13abc.com
TPD officer injured in crash on I-75
Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
westbendnews.net
Future Home Of Paulding Exempted Character Academy
“The Paulding Exempted Character Academy is committed to building two buildings, one in Paulding and one in Oakwood to support Bible-based education which will be carried out by LifeWise Academy Paulding Exempted,” said Kevin Stahl, PECA President. “PECA would like to recognize Robert and Gretchen Noneman for donating the property in Paulding and Rhonda Bakle for donating the Oakwood property in memory of her mother Marge Kesler. We have already had substantial donations to support the projects, but this event marks the official campaign kickoff. If you would like to support the building projects, please reach out to a PECA board member for more information.”
The astonishing rise of Jason Stephens, and how it likely dooms Frank LaRose’s assault on voters: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jason Stephens’ upset victory over state Rep. Derek Merrin to become the next Ohio House speaker on Tuesday came after weeks of negotiations, lobbying, personal slights, and missed opportunities. His leadership means the House likely won’t ask voters this spring to raise the threshold...
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
