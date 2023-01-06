ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County, OK

Tulsa County Deputies Identify 2 People Found Dead At Home In Turley

 3 days ago
Tulsa County Deputies have released new details after two people were found dead at a home in Turley on Thursday night.

Deputies say just after 9 p.m., they received a call that two people had been shot in a shed behind a trailer near 66th Street North and Highway 75.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh, who owned the property, and Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins, who rented and lived in a mobile home on the property with her family.

According to deputies, while it appeared that both victims had suffered gunshot wounds, the Medical Examiners will determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators say there is currently no information on a suspect, but they do have solid leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call TCSO’s tip line at (918)-596-8836.

Irene Lane
3d ago

My deepest condolences go out to both of these families! I pray that y’all capture these criminals that took it upon themselves to murder these two people

Tulsa, OK
