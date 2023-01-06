Tulsa County Deputies Identify 2 People Found Dead At Home In Turley

Tulsa County Deputies have released new details after two people were found dead at a home in Turley on Thursday night.

Deputies say just after 9 p.m., they received a call that two people had been shot in a shed behind a trailer near 66th Street North and Highway 75.

When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh, who owned the property, and Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins, who rented and lived in a mobile home on the property with her family.

According to deputies, while it appeared that both victims had suffered gunshot wounds, the Medical Examiners will determine the exact cause of death.

Investigators say there is currently no information on a suspect, but they do have solid leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call TCSO’s tip line at (918)-596-8836.