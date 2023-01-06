ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene Building Official puts Stop order on Animal Shelter roof project

Contractor failed to obtain proper state license, permits months after getting contract It appears the contractor former Greene County Administrator Mark B. Taylor hired to replace the roof on the county’s animal shelter didn’t follow the contract both signed back on March 9, 2022. FOIA - Signed contract for Greene County Animal Shelter Roof by Chuck Jackson on Scribd Welford Wilson, owner of Woody’s Construction of Port Republic signed the document a day after the board of supervisors (BOS) approving the contract. Wilson is in partnership with Culpeper County resident Claude A. Jackson, proprietor of Shortie’s Roofing. Jackson holds the Class C Contractor’s license issued by the Virginia Department of Professional...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

WWI cabin finds home in Verona

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
VERONA, VA
NBC12

Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a head-on collision in Hanover over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 301 near...
HANOVER, VA
friendsofbuckinghamva.org

DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims

In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy