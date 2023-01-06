Read full article on original website
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
JMU identifies teacher shot in Newport News as an alumna of their school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — James Madison University has confirmed that the teacher shot by a 6-year-old student Friday is an alumna of their school. They said her name is Abby Zwerner. In their statement, attributed to President Jonathan R. Alger, they said: "All of us at James Madison University...
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
NBC 29 News
Heart & Soul Fitness hosts 2023 Vision Board Brunch for Charlottesville community
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heart and Soul Fitness Studio hosted a 2023 Vision Board Brunch. It invited women in the Charlottesville community to come out and plan their goals for the new year. Nicole Hawker, the owner of Heart and Soul Fitness, says vision boards are to manifest your personal...
NBC 29 News
Blue Ridge Irish Music School hosts open house
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, January 7, The Blue Ridge Irish Music School held an open house. People of all ages were invited to join in learning about Irish song and dance. The nonprofit BRIMS was in attendance and sponsors trips abroad to Ireland to enjoy and learn from...
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills. It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.
Greene Building Official puts Stop order on Animal Shelter roof project
Contractor failed to obtain proper state license, permits months after getting contract It appears the contractor former Greene County Administrator Mark B. Taylor hired to replace the roof on the county’s animal shelter didn’t follow the contract both signed back on March 9, 2022. FOIA - Signed contract for Greene County Animal Shelter Roof by Chuck Jackson on Scribd Welford Wilson, owner of Woody’s Construction of Port Republic signed the document a day after the board of supervisors (BOS) approving the contract. Wilson is in partnership with Culpeper County resident Claude A. Jackson, proprietor of Shortie’s Roofing. Jackson holds the Class C Contractor’s license issued by the Virginia Department of Professional...
NBC 29 News
Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization presents Winter League 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Ultimate Disc Organization is holding Winter League 2023. The nonprofit organization will hold games for this season of the league every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Darden Towe Park. “The sports a lot of fun, but the community is amazing. Ultimate...
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WDBJ7.com
Three southwest Virginia historic sites added to state Landmarks Register
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three historic sites in our hometowns are now a part of the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Colony House Motor Lodge in Roanoke, the Boude-Deaver House in Lexington and the Gravel Hill Christian Church in Craig County. “When the registers were created in 1966, the idea was...
WHSV
WWI cabin finds home in Verona
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - A piece of history has found a home in the Valley. A 100-year-old cabin from World War I has been unloaded at the 29th Division Museum in Verona. “After World War I, it was transported up to Valley Forge and was there until about 2008,” Edmund Potter, curator at the 29th Division Museum said. “The Army was interested in having it again at Fort Meade and then the Army reconfigured its museums and the cabins been sitting in pieces in storage for over a decade.”
NBC12
Former JMU football player dies in head-on collision in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a head-on collision in Hanover over the weekend. Deputies were called to the 11100 block of Hanover Courthouse Road around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, a Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Route 301 near...
NBC 29 News
High school basketball scores & highlights, Jan. 6th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores from Friday night. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
NBC 29 News
WillowTree: Billion-dollar deal will bring jobs to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The billion-dollar deal between WillowTree and Telus International is complete, and more jobs are expected to be created by the merger. “It’s about growth and revenues, it’s about growth in services we provide our clients, and it’s about employee growth, and not just number of employees, but also responsibilities of employees,” WillowTree President Tobias Dengel said. “We started 10 years ago, 12 years ago, with three people. We now have over 300 in Charlottesville, and we expect that to continue over time.”
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10
The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
Two Virginia Offensive Linemen Transfer to ACC Schools
Two more UVA football transfers are headed to ACC programs in 2023
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
