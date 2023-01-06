ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson Hall announces 2023 Hudson Jazz Festival

By Jessie House
 3 days ago

HUDSON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hudson Hall has announced its 2023 Hudson Jazz Festival with theme, The Shape of Jazz Today. The festival will take place from February 16 through February 26.

Curator Cat Henery comments, “The Shape of Jazz To Come” caused a stir in 1959 for its inventiveness, jazz fans have grown to appreciate the enormous breadth of jazz expression. Today, performances draw as much from A Tribe Called Quest or Radiohead as they do Coltrane, Ellington, or Monk. Showcasing this unlimited color palette of rhythm and tone, the festival provides an exciting glimpse of where we are today…and yes, what’s to come.”

Weekend One

Weekend Two

Single tickets and festival passes are offered for the event. Check out the Hudson Hall website for more information on performers and how to purchase tickets. Hudson Hall opera house is located at 327 Warren Street in Hudson.

