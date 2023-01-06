Read full article on original website
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Diogo Dalot confirms status of Man Utd contract talks
Diogo Dalot confirms he's in talks to extend his Manchester United contract.
Carlo Ancelotti makes history with Real Madrid lineup vs Villarreal
Carlo Ancelotti didn't select a single player born in Spain for Real Madrid's starting XI against Villarreal on Saturday.
Gio Queiroz returns to Arsenal following Everton loan spell
Gio Queiroz has returned to parent club Arsenal, cutting short her season-long loan at Everton.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Karim Benzema moves level with Real Madrid legend in La Liga scoring charts
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema equalled Alfredo Di Stefano's record of 227 La Liga goals against Villarreal
Harry Kane's landmark Tottenham goals
A reminder of Harry Kane's landmark Tottenham goals as he closes in on Jimmy Greaves' scoring record.
Potential giant-killings in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
We could see some big shocks in the FA Cup third round...
Man Utd introduce 'Ronaldo rule' to cap first-team salaries
Manchester United are looking to realign their wage structure by ensuring no player earns more than £200,000-a-week.
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Liverpool’s pursuit of Bellingham receives boost as main rival appears to withdraw from race
Liverpool’s chances of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer have improved as one of their main rivals have reportedly dropped out of the race. The Reds are believed to be competing with some of Europe’s top clubs to sign Bellingham. The 19-year-old has made a name...
Man City 4-0 Chelsea: Player ratings as Citizens embarrass Premier League rivals
Who impressed and who did not as Man City delivered a 4-0 FA Cup hammering to Chelsea.
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
David Datro Fofana's boyhood club tried to block Chelsea transfer
The boyhood club of new Chelsea signing David Datro Fofana attempted to block his recent transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Sporting CP boss admits difficulty at keeping Pedro Porro & Marcus Edwards
Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has admitted that the club are at a disadvantage when it comes to persuading the likes of Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards to stay, but they will only be able to leave if their respective release clauses are triggered.
The status of Graham Potter's relationship with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Details have emerged on the relationship between Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following recent snubs.
When can Harry Kane break Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham record?
When and where Harry Kane could break Jimmy Greaves' goalscoring record for Tottenham
Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration
Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.
Lisandro Martinez braced for fight to recover Man Utd starting spot
Lisandro Martinez discusses winning back his Man Utd place after not starting since returning from World Cup.
