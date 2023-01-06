ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wtaq.com

Green Bay School District to Reveal Consultant’s 10-Year Plan

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider – including a recommendation to tear down one school – as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay Alum to Make Broadway Debut in Sweeney Todd Revival

NEW YORK (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay graduate will soon be making his Broadway debut. Felix Torrez-Ponce, a 2018 graduate of Southwest High School, has been cast as an ensemble member in the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. While in high school, Torrez-Ponce...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host annual meeting on Jan. 24

CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County is seeing more conservation practices appear throughout the countryside. Members of Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA) will share updates at the group’s annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Several speakers will make presentations:. Fifth-generation farmer Dan Brick not only...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Manitowoc Police Investigate Early Morning Shots Fired Call

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Court-Appointed Doctor Deems Schabusiness Competent to Stand Trial

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A doctor testified Friday that he believes Taylor Schabusiness is competent to stand trial for allegedly murdering and decapitating a man, but the judge will wait to hear from another doctor hired by the defense before making a decision. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Fatal Fire Under Investigation

MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 54-year-old woman is dead after a Marinette house fire Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:30 p.m., dispatch received multiple reports of a fire in the 200 block of Terrace Avenue. The Marinette Police Department says the woman was inside the home and pronounced dead on...
MARINETTE, WI

