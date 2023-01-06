Read full article on original website
Tennessee National Guard Rescues Two Hikers on Appalachian Trail
A medical flight crew from the Tennessee National Guard conducted an emergency air evacuation mission after two hikers became stranded on the Appalachian Trail, Dec. 31, 2022. Shortly after 5:15 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing assistance in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area, south of Johnson City, Tenn. The hikers were stranded in the darkness of night and surrounded by cliffs and drop offs in the area. Greene County Sheriff’s Office were first to receive the call however, they could not access the hikers, prompting the request for air support.
TennGreen Land Conservancy Further Expands Fall Creek Falls State Park
TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee jointly acquired 84 acres to expand the popular recreation destination for an additional time in recent months. TennGreen Land Conservancy and the State of Tennessee announced the acquisition of an additional 84 acres of land adjacent to Fall Creek Falls State Park. In an area of high conservation interest, the land known as “Haston Point Gulf” has long been an acquisition target for the partners.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023
Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023. At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County. Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities...
MTSU’s ‘Tracking Tennessee Economics’ Website Earns National Award
An interactive website created by the Business and Economic Research Center at Middle Tennessee State University has been recognized with a national award. The BERC’s research-based, interactive dashboard website, Tracking Tennessee’s Economy, was granted the National AUBER 2022 Award of Excellence. The website features an interactive dashboard displaying information about Tennessee’s economic and labor market trends, sourced from monthly data from the state, county, and metropolitan statistical areas, MSAs.
Gov. Lee Unveils Transportation Plan for Rural and Urban Tennessee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee presented his administration’s strategic infrastructure plan to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. In the coming weeks, the Lee administration will introduce the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023. Tennesseans are invited to view the...
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
Niche Releases 2023 List of Top Public High Schools in Tennessee
Niche released its “Best Public High School Rankings” for 2023. The top 20 schools on the list include Metro Nashville Public Schools, Williamson County Schools and Rutherford County Schools. The top spot on the list goes to Hume Fogg Academic Magnet School in Nashville. Niche says, “Hume-Fogg Academic...
Middle Tennessee High School Students Begin Exploring Healthcare Careers Through Innovative New Program
Ascension Saint Thomas recognized the inaugural class of Ascension Saint Thomas Work-Based Learning, a new year-long program designed to prepare students from Metro Nashville Public Schools and Rutherford County Schools for diverse careers in healthcare. 20 high school seniors from Cane Ridge High School, John Overton High School, Maplewood High...
Tennessee Department of Health Advises Flu Prevention & Treatment With Flu Activity High Nationwide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans who have not had their annual flu vaccine to get immunized as soon as possible to protect themselves and prevent the spread of flu to others. “The elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young...
