The first week of 2023 has come and gone. With it, we have seen some shakeups in the NBA Power Rankings, with the Los Angeles Lakers suddenly surging up the standings in Week 13. Other teams like the New York Knicks and even the seemingly dysfunctional Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls are making moves. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers have floundered. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams entering Week 13 of the 2022-23 NBA season.

2 HOURS AGO