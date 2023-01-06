ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BREAKING: The Lakers Are Reportedly On The Verge Of Signing A New Player

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, "the Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward" signing Sterling Brown.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak, and will host the Atlanta Hawks in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Before the game, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic have reported that the team is on the verge of signing a new player.

Via Charania: "The Los Angeles Lakers are progressing toward a 10-day contract with five-year NBA veteran G/F Sterling Brown, sources tell me and @jovanbuha . Brown has played for Raptors 905 in G League this season and brings wing depth to the Lakers."

Brown has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over the last five seasons.

His career averages are 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest in 264 regular season games (he's also appeared in 24 NBA Playoff games).

The 27-year-old has played in six G League games this season (two in the Showcase Cup and four in the regular season).

He is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest (on 41.1% shooting from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range).

The best season of his NBA career came in 2021 with the Rockets when he averaged 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 51 games (he started in 14 games and shot 42.3% from the three-point range).

Right now, the Lakers are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 17-21 record in 38 games.

They are 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

