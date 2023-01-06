Meet the people, businesses to help you with your big day at the Spokane Wedding Expo

SPOKANE, Wash. — Any engaged couples in your life tying the knot this year? Or maybe you just made the announcement over the holidays!

The Spokane Wedding Expo is this Saturday, Jan. 7 — meet the people and businesses that can help you plan your big day.

The annual event is at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at 322 N Spokane Falls Ct. in downtown Spokane from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From wedding dress boutiques to flower companies to venues and photographers, it’s a networking opportunity for those who’ve set a date in 2023 and beyond.

Believe Bride will be participating in its ninth wedding expo.

You can check out some dresses and get connected with them for some dress shopping at a later date.

Some businesses may be offering giveaways and cash prizes at their booths. There’s even a chance to win $1,000 if you attend!

For more information on what you can expect at the Spokane Wedding Expo, see the official website here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.