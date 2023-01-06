ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Seven Chiefs games in 2022 were among the top 31 most-watched prime-time telecasts

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ToeuY_0k5ldqvl00

Less than two years ago, the NFL secured $110 billion from television networks in an 11-year broadcast deal that turned some heads.

If that seems like a huge amount of money, well, it is. But the television ratings for 2022 showed why the networks agreed to pony up that cash.

Variety revealed the top 100 prime-time telecasts from last year, and 40 were NFL games. That story notes that sporting events took 66 of the top 100 spots, including six each for the World Series, NBA Finals and Winter Olympics.

NFL games took up each of the first eight slots and 22 of the top 25. The Academy Awards ceremony (which included Will Smith’s infamous slap ) was 23rd, while the college football championship game was ninth and a Winter Olympics broadcast ended up 10th overall.

The highest-rated scripted television show was episode 10 in season four of “Yellowstone,” which came in at No. 32.

Seven Chiefs games made the top 100 prime-time telecast, and none was ranked lower than 31st. Two Chiefs games finished in the top five most-watched broadcasts.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers from Variety.

No. 3: Chiefs-Bills divisional playoff game on Jan. 23 (43,157,000 viewers) on CBS

No. 5: Chiefs-Steelers wild card playoff game on Jan. 16 (29,125,000) on NBC

No. 11: Chiefs-Buccaneers “Sunday Night Football” game on Oct. 2 (21,058,000) on NBC

No. 19: Chiefs-Chargers “Sunday Night Football” game on Nov. 20 (18,063,000) on NBC

No. 22: Chiefs-Titans “Sunday Night Football” game on Nov. 6 (17,875,000) on NBC

No. 25: Chiefs-Raiders “Monday Night Football” game on Oct. 10 (15,987,000) on ESPN

No. 31: Chiefs-Chargers “Thursday Night Football” game on Sept. 15 (13,148,000) on Amazon Prime

The Chiefs were unbeaten in those seven games.

Four of the “Thursday Night Football” games on Amazon Prime cracked the top 100, led by the Chiefs-Chargers contest. “Sunday Night Football” dominated again with 14 of those games among the top 27 broadcasts.

The top-rated “Sunday Night Football” game was the Buccaneers-Cowboys contest (No. 8 overall), while the Chiefs-Buccaneers game was next (No. 11).

Unsurprisingly, Super Bowl LVI was the top-rated broadcast of 2022 with 99,659,000 viewers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
801
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy