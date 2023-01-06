Mr. Football Drayk Bowen adds back-to-back Gatorade Indiana Player of Year honors

Add another accolade to the decorated high school football career of Andrean High School senior Drayk Bowen.

For a second consecutive year, Bowen was named the Gatorade Indiana Football Player of the Year. By winning the award, which recognizes high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, in addition to athletic achievement, puts Bowen in contention for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, which will be named later this month.

'Humble and Kind.'Notre Dame-bound Andrean star Drayk Bowen is Mr. Football

Bowen, a 6-2, 230-pound Notre Dame recruit, was named IndyStar Mr. Football last month. The senior linebacker and running back accounted for 144 tackles on defense and rushed for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns to lead Andrean to a 10-4 record and runner-up finish in Class 2A. As a junior, he led Andrean to 2A state championship.

Bowen maintained a 4.16 grade-point average in high school and graduated in December to get an early start at Notre Dame, where he plans to play football and baseball.

