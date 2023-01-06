ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrillville, IN

Mr. Football Drayk Bowen adds back-to-back Gatorade Indiana Player of Year honors

By Kyle Neddenriep, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4yC9_0k5ldksd00

Add another accolade to the decorated high school football career of Andrean High School senior Drayk Bowen.

For a second consecutive year, Bowen was named the Gatorade Indiana Football Player of the Year. By winning the award, which recognizes high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the field, in addition to athletic achievement, puts Bowen in contention for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, which will be named later this month.

'Humble and Kind.'Notre Dame-bound Andrean star Drayk Bowen is Mr. Football

Bowen, a 6-2, 230-pound Notre Dame recruit, was named IndyStar Mr. Football last month. The senior linebacker and running back accounted for 144 tackles on defense and rushed for 1,784 yards and 26 touchdowns to lead Andrean to a 10-4 record and runner-up finish in Class 2A. As a junior, he led Andrean to 2A state championship.

Bowen maintained a 4.16 grade-point average in high school and graduated in December to get an early start at Notre Dame, where he plans to play football and baseball.

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Mishawaka High School Wrestling team wins 3A state championship

FRANKLIN, Ind., --- The Mishawaka High School Wrestling team won the 3A state championship over the weekend. The team got a big welcome home from the community Saturday night with a fire truck escort after they returned from Franklin for the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association Team State Duals, where the best teams in the state are invited to compete.
MISHAWAKA, IN
insidethehall.com

Five takeaways from Indiana’s loss against Northwestern

Indiana dropped to 1-3 in Big Ten play with an 84-83 loss against Northwestern on Sunday at Assembly Hall. Here are five takeaways from the loss to the Wildcats:. Indiana got back to the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 2016 on the strength of its defense.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins

INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State

A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Old Farmer’s Almanac January & February 2023 Winter Predictions for Southern Indiana

We saw a decent amount of snow and some frigid cold temperatures as we closed out 2022, but how much winter weather can we expect in early 2023?. In December of 2022, we received our first white Christmas in about ten years. We also saw temperatures well below freezing, with windchills below zero. A lot of folks here in southern Indiana had furnace issues and frozen water pipes as a result of this winter weather. If you're like me, that was enough for you to want winter to already be over. However, winter isn't over yet...and there's more snow and cold temperatures yet to come.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana weather turning up the heat next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Periods of rain showers will enter to the south heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible through the weekend. In sections where it gets cool enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system. Periods of rain will continue into Sunday.
INDIANA STATE
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy