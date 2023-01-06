ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

By Greg Hilburn, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 3 days ago

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20.

Ruston's City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project at its Monday meeting, sources with direct knowledge of the project confirmed with USA Today Network.

The City Council released its agenda Friday morning for its 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting. It lists an item authorizing the city to enter a cooperative endeavor agreement with CSMS Management LLC, which sources say is affiliated with the Buc-ee's development.

More Northwest Louisiana development Fastest growing retailer is coming to Shreveport. Here's what you need to know

Ruston's City Council vote will be followed by similar votes from the Lincoln Parish School Board and Lincoln Parish Police Jury on Tuesday.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker declined to comment when asked directly if the cooperative endeavor agreement to be considered is a Buc-ee's project.

The Lake Jackson, Texas-headquartered company has more than 40 stores in seven southern states, but none in Louisiana. In 2016, Buc-ee's announced tentative plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge, but scrapped the project in 2017.

Buc-ee's is negotiating the purchase of a tract of land on the city's western border at the new I-20 Tarbutton Exchange. Ruston completed the $25 million Tarbutton Exchange in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362nHy_0k5ldeaH00

Buc-ee's has developed a cult following among travelers who consider the stores tourism destinations rather than just giant convenience stores.

In addition to seemingly endless rows of gas pumps, there are endless stalls and urinals in what the company advertises as the cleanest restrooms in America. No waiting!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kem8v_0k5ldeaH00

Every Buc-ee's has wide varieties of meat jerky and roasted nuts and other culinary delights like the signature Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets (similar to caramel popcorn), fudge, brisket and sausage on a stick.

The company also offers Buc-ee's T-shirts and other Buc-ee's branded merchandise for its customers to publicly express their loyalty.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1 .

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Comments / 17

Mudcat
2d ago

We really don't need anymore businesses selling Chinese crap with a local flavor. Their food is overpriced but pretty good and their restrooms. are legendary.

Reply(4)
7
chopper 1
2d ago

How come they can’t build a store on I-10 in Louisiana. Is it politically involved? Louisiana is going down the 💩 hole.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

Heart of Louisiana: Bossier Bees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of us would probably call the mosquito the state insect, but it’s actually the honey bee. “This all started out as a fourth project of mine when I was in fifth grade,” said Billy Hummer. That was 30 years ago. Now...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Overbilled Entergy customers still awaiting an unpredictable refund

BATON ROUGE - After overbilling customers for years, a ruling by the Federal Energy Regulatory system is calling for a refund for Entergy customers across Louisiana. When it'll come is something Entergy says they aren't sure of. In the meantime, residents across Baton Rouge are still dealing with incredibly high Entergy bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Daily South

8 Restaurants That Prove Arkansas Barbecue Is Here To Stay

With Memphis to the east and Texas to the west, Arkansas often gets skipped in discussions of Southern barbecue—and unfairly so, for the state has plenty of smoky treasures to share. Stylistically, the Arkansas version has much in common with its neighbors across the Mississippi River. Ribs and rib...
ARKANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

Mississippi homeowners and renters can still get stimulus money from

Are you having a hard time paying your rent or mortgage for your home in Mississippi? Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you right now. And these are government programs will millions and even billions of dollars in funding. For example, President Biden's American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. (source)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
April Killian

Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
ALABAMA STATE
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy