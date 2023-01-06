Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20.

Ruston's City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project at its Monday meeting, sources with direct knowledge of the project confirmed with USA Today Network.

The City Council released its agenda Friday morning for its 5:30 p.m. Monday meeting. It lists an item authorizing the city to enter a cooperative endeavor agreement with CSMS Management LLC, which sources say is affiliated with the Buc-ee's development.

Ruston's City Council vote will be followed by similar votes from the Lincoln Parish School Board and Lincoln Parish Police Jury on Tuesday.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker declined to comment when asked directly if the cooperative endeavor agreement to be considered is a Buc-ee's project.

The Lake Jackson, Texas-headquartered company has more than 40 stores in seven southern states, but none in Louisiana. In 2016, Buc-ee's announced tentative plans to build its first Louisiana store in Baton Rouge, but scrapped the project in 2017.

Buc-ee's is negotiating the purchase of a tract of land on the city's western border at the new I-20 Tarbutton Exchange. Ruston completed the $25 million Tarbutton Exchange in 2019.

Buc-ee's has developed a cult following among travelers who consider the stores tourism destinations rather than just giant convenience stores.

In addition to seemingly endless rows of gas pumps, there are endless stalls and urinals in what the company advertises as the cleanest restrooms in America. No waiting!

Every Buc-ee's has wide varieties of meat jerky and roasted nuts and other culinary delights like the signature Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets (similar to caramel popcorn), fudge, brisket and sausage on a stick.

The company also offers Buc-ee's T-shirts and other Buc-ee's branded merchandise for its customers to publicly express their loyalty.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1 .

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be