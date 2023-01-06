ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Judge sentences Pensacola man to life in prison for fatal 2021 shooting

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQXDY_0k5ldcop00

An Escambia circuit judge sentenced a 22-year-old Pensacola man to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in December.

Circuit Judge John Simon levied a life sentence on Anthony George Brown II for committing second-degree felony murder while robbing Clarence Thomas Allard on March 4, 2021, according to Chief Assistant State Attorney Bridgette Jensen.

Brown and his accomplice Kenneth James Preston, who pleaded to accessory after the fact, traveled to Allard's home on the 90 block of Garfield Drive the morning of the murder. Brown "came from the front porch and tried to rob" Allard and his friend, according to his arrest report.

A witness said the Brown was wearing a mask and during the struggle over Allard's backpack, Brown shot Allard.

"Brown admitted that he did shoot Allard, but that it was while they were wrestling over the firearm and that he didn't mean to," his arrest report states.

Brown also told authorities he was only supposed to scare Allard on behalf of a third co-conspirator, Riley Adair Smith, because of unpaid debts.

Surveillance footage from an In and Out Food Store in the same neighborhood as Allard's home shows Brown, Preston and Smith inside a Chrysler 300 roughly 20 minutes before Allard's death.

While in the car, Preston and Brown both put on latex gloves and "Brown then picks up a firearm and places it in his lap," according to the report. Five minutes prior to the shooting, all three men are seen exiting the IN and Out Food Store and driving west on Fairfield Drive.

Original report:Pensacola man shot and killed man while trying to steal his backpack, ECSO says

Preston, who was driving the car and who was supposed to pick up Brown after the incident, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Dec. 15, 2022, as an accessory to the murder.

The third man, Smith, pleaded no contest to one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a firearm on Dec. 15, 2021, and was sentenced to 30 years in state prison as a habitual felony offender on Feb. 28, 2022.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

ECSO arrests Pensacola man on drug, weapons charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A 32-year-old Pensacola man is in the Escambia County Jail facing a number of charges, including drug trafficking and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. Marcus Flintroy is charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in Christmas Eve shooting indicted for murder, attempted murders of Okaloosa Co. deputies: State Attorney’s Office

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden and Okaloosa County Sheriff Eric Aden announced the Grand Jury indictment of Timothy Price-Williams at the Okaloosa County Courthouse on Jan. 6. Price-Williams is charged with the first-degree murder of Corporal Ray Hamilton on Dec. 24, after a domestic violence situation turned into […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
PRICHARD, AL
WPMI

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prichard man shot and killed inside car by passenger in back seat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating its first homicide of the year. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit is assisting Prichard Police. We’re told investigators were called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue where they found 45-year-old George Lavon Bush dead inside...
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola

PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Mobile police chase ends in a crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa woman accused of stealing from disabled person

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced the arrest of an Okaloosa County woman reportedly working as a guardian who allegedly stole more than $12,000 from a disabled person who had been under her care. According to Moody’s statement, an investigation by her Medicaid Fraud Control...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Shooting at Bingo Paradise: Citizens hold alleged suspect at gunpoint

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at two women who were asking for jumper cables Wednesday night on Mobile Hwy., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, firing a weapon, possession […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect accused of 6 shootings in two separate crimes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 19-year-old accused of shooting six people -- in two different crimes -- is behind bars in Metro Jail. Darrius Rowser is the second person arrested in the Walmart shooting and police say he’s also the suspected triggerman in November’s Paparazzi Night Club shooting.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

DA files motion to hold Walmart shooter with no bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Late Thursday the Mobile County District Attorneys office filed a motion to hold Darrius Rowser in jail with no bond, citing Aniah’s law. Rowser was arrested late Tuesday on charges that spanned three different violent incidents in Mobile in December. One of those incidents...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy