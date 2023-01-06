ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

United Movement Organized Kindness Provides Community Relief

By Zoneil Maharaj
Off the Strip
 3 days ago
Follow our friend DTLV for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

Once a month, dozens of families and individuals in need gather at 1010 N. Main St. to collect vital necessities such as personal hygiene items, pick up hot meals, get haircuts and take warm showers. These monthly community relief events are just one of the many ways that Downtown Las Vegas-based nonprofit United Movement Organized Kindness (UMOK) gives back to our community.

Founded in 2012 by Peter Politis, whose family has played a significant role in the Downtown community since the opening of The Attic of Vintage Clothing Co. in 1994, UMOK’s concept is simple: unite movements and organize kindness. The organization’s distribution center has become a key resource for those in need. Qualified low-income individuals can receive donated personal care and baby care products, school supplies, over-the-counter medicine, cleaning supplies and more. The organization estimates that it provides $6,000 in resources to 80 families each month via the distribution center.

UMOK community relief event in downtown Las Vegas / Courtesy of DTLV

With strong roots in the downtown Las Vegas community, it was a natural decision for UMOK to make the neighborhood its home base. “Our location is in a very high-needs area where we see individuals experience a lack of resources, low wages, homelessness, and mental health issues,” Sophye Wagner, director of resources at UMOK, tells DTLV.

The growing organization doesn’t just help those in the immediate area, however. They partner with other nonprofits, both locally and nationally, to make positive impacts across the the Valley and beyond, with partners in California, Arizona and Texas. They’ve also expanded, opening a supplemental 100,000 sq. ft. warehouse in North Las Vegas in 2021 to better support their network of nonprofits and distribute much-needed supplies.

Local non-profit helps the community by distributing goods and services / Courtesy of DTLV

“With gratitude, we accept donations. Any funding received goes to support our Distribution Center’s ongoing functions to help low-income families,” Sophye says. “Help us help many.”

Off the Strip

