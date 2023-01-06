ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Iggy Pop Won’t Stage Dive Anymore, but He’s Happy if You Do

Iggy Pop is gearing up for tour dates in support of his new album Every Loser, but fans won’t see the veteran performer stage diving anymore. In a new interview with Billboard, the 75-year-old Pop said he was happy if members of the audience wanted to keep throwing themselves around the way he used to.
Peter Buck’s ‘Horrible’ Debut Show

Peter Buck recalled his first-ever show as a “horrible” experience and said that many of R.E.M.’s early concerts were embarrassing memories. In a new interview with Guitar World, the guitarist looked back at his formative years, noting that his first instrument was an extremely low-quality item. “I...
Bob Returns In New ‘That 90s Show’ Clip

That ’90s Show is probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sitcom revivals in a long time. Luckily, some old favorites are returning... Including Bob. Bob is a bit of a divisive character, especially for Kitty and Red. When he shows up at the house for a birthday party unannounced, Kitty is delighted while Red is much less excited.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Will’s sexuality has long been a topic of speculation amongst Stranger Things fans. Since almost the very beginning of the show, they wondered if WIll is gay, and harbored secret unrequited feelings for his best friend Mike. Last summer, the actor who plays Will, Noah Schnapp, confirmed in an...
Watch: Deer Breaks Into Minnesota Butcher Shop

The 'She Said Butcher Shop' in Moorehead Minnesota is proudly one of the only female-owned butcher shops in the area, now has another reason for some bragging rights, a female deer decided to take a peek in the store on Saturday. But she did not wait for someone to open the door, instead, she barreled right through the glass door.
Review: M3GAN Is Predictable, But Not Boring

My wife won't watch horror movies, or even movies she caught a preview of that appear to be creepy in any way. I don't mind flicks like that and really enjoy seeing films in the theaters. I have plenty of people other than the wife I can go to a...
