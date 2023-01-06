ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

$4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Rapid City

By Rapid City Journal staff
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250jJt_0k5ldC4300

A$4 million lottery ticket was sold in Rapid City, making the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 a lucky one for a South Dakota player.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing resulted in a $4 million winning ticket purchased in Rapid City. The ticket was sold at Corner Pantry, located at 310 E. Fairmont Blvd. in Rapid City.

The lucky player's ticket matched 5 of 5 winning numbers and was just the Mega Ball away from the $785 million jackpot, according to South Dakota Lottery. Selecting five correct numbers earned the buyer a $1 million second prize that was multiplied by 4 after the player elected to purchase the “Megaplier” add on.

The South Dakota Lottery recommends the winner sign the back of his or her ticket immediately. The prize may be claimed at any South Dakota Lottery validation center.

The Lottery’s Rapid City office is located at 221 Mall Dr. The Lottery also has validation centers in Pierre and Sioux Falls.

While South Dakota was home to a $4 million winner, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to reach rare heights. Friday’s jackpot is currently $940 million, which is the fourth largest in the game’s history. The largest Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, which was won Oct. 23, 2018, in South Carolina.

“While large jackpots create a lot of excitement, the Lottery reminds its players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win,” the press release said.

In August, Rapid City man Joel Nielsen claimed half of a more than $126,000 Dakota Cash Jackpot. And in December 2018, a just over $28,000 ticket was sold at Big D Oil on Rapid City's Jackson Boulevard.

In 2020 a Newell man sold a 50,000 acre ranch for $41.15 million east of Vale, South Dakota. Neal Wanless bought the ranch after he won a 2009 $232.1 million Powerball jackpot. He opted to take an $88.5 million lump sum. He used the money to piece together the massive ranching operation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

How new South Dakotans are coping with harsh 1st winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than three feet of snow across much of KELOLAND this winter, the continued snowfall is wearing down even life-long South Dakotans. And it’s a harsh welcome for many people who are new to the state. “Is there a trick I’m missing...
ALABAMA STATE
Kristen Walters

Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store

Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
RAPID CITY, SD
960 The Ref

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD
US 103.3

Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans

High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
FARGO, ND
KEVN

Rapid City gas station hands out $4 million ticket

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A lucky winner is bringing in the New Year millions of dollars richer. The first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 produced a 4-million-dollar winning ticket bought in Rapid City. The ticket was purchased at a Corner Pantry on the 300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard....
RAPID CITY, SD
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Some Crazy Snow Storm Videos From South Dakota

Over the last few weeks, the state of South Dakota has seen some crazy snow storms and some unprecedented snow land in the 605. Some took out their cameras and documented the crazy snow storms throughout the state of South Dakota. Take a look at all the different places that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels

The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
BROOKINGS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed.

Selene Zamorano-Ochoa says her friends and clients can’t simply hop in a car and drive themselves to work or the grocery store like most other South Dakotans. Instead, they use their smartphones to hail ridesharing services. That’s because they can’t speak English well enough to pass the state driver’s license test.  In 2020, the South […] The post South Dakota’s multilingual population is growing. Advocates say more resources are needed. appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and inaction by our state’s political leaders have had a dramatic negative effect on South Dakota’s real estate market. A series of interest rate hikes has caused residential sales to decline while the price per single family home is up. Additionally, the inventory of houses available for sale is […] The post Political squabbling stalls vital housing investments appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsinite Wins $15 Million Lottery Jackpot

Someone in Wisconsin won the $15 million Megabucks drawing. The Wisconsin Lottery announced the big winner yesterday. The lucky person has yet to claim their prize Luck, Wisconsin is a tiny village of about 11 hundred people in Polk County, in the northwestern corner of the state. The winning ticket...
WISCONSIN STATE
People

Michigan Healthcare Workers in a Lottery Club Win $1M Powerball Prize — And They Each Get Over $12,000

78 healthcare workers in Traverse City collectively won a $1 million Powerball prize in October and just collected their winnings A well-deserved win. 78 Michigan healthcare workers collectively won a $1 million Powerball prize, which equates to around $12,800 for each member before taxes, according to a release from the state lottery. The group of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from Traverse City have been playing the lottery through their "Heroes to Zeroooos Lottery Club." "There are about 65 members who consistently play, but anyone can throw in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy