Tale of the Tape: South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State national championship

Finally, it’s happening.

North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State for the national championship. A border battle to end all border battles (at least until they inevitably face each other in the title game again).

The Jackrabbits have been the best team in the FCS all season long.

The defending champion Bison have history on their side: 9-time national champions, undefeated on this stage.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Toyota Stadium on ABC.

More: SDSU football playoff central: Latest on South Dakota State's big season, FCS title appearance

Here’s how the rivals stack up:

Record this year: SDSU – 13-1; NDSU – 12-2

National ranking: SDSU is No. 1; NDSU is No. 4

Enrollment: SDSU – 11,000; NDSU – 12,000

First year of football: SDSU - 1900 ; NDSU - 1894

Coach: SDSU – John Stiegelmeier, 26 th year, 198-112; NDSU – Matt Entz, 4 th year, 49-6

National championships: SDSU – 0; NDSU - 17

Conference championships: SDSU – 18; NDSU - 37

FCS playoff berths: SDSU – 11; NDSU - 13

Record at Toyota Stadium: SDSU – 0-1; NDSU – 9-0

Series: NDSU leads 63-45-5

Last meeting: SDSU won 23-21 in Fargo in October

Streak: SDSU has won the last three meetings

Losses this year: SDSU’s only loss was 7-3 to Iowa; NDSU lost 31-28 to Arizona and 23-21 to SDSU

Top players:

SDSU – QB Mark Gronowski, RB Isaiah Davis, TE Tucker Kraft, WR Jadon Janke, WR Jaxon Janke, G Mason McCormick, T Garret Greenfield, DE Reece Winkelman, DT Caleb Sanders, LB Adam Bock, LB Jason Freeman, CB DyShawn Gales, S Cale Reeder. NDSU – QB Cam Miller, G Nash Jensen, T Cody Mauch, WR Zach Mathis, RB TK Marshall, DT Eli Mostaert, DE Spencer Waege, DL Javier Derritt, LB James Kaczor, CB Destin Talbert, S Dawson Weber, S Michael Tutsie

Injures: SDSU – The Jackrabbits have no significant injuries to report. NDSU – OUT – FB Hunter Luepke. QUESTIONABLE: RB Kobe Johnson, RB TaMerik Williams, DT Will Mostaert, DL Eli Mostaert, WR RaJa Nelson, LB Luke Weerts

Stats:

Total offense: SDSU – 375.9 NDSU – 399.4

Passing offense: SDSU – 198.4 NDSU – 126.1

Rushing offense: SDSU – 177.6 NDSU – 273.3

Scoring offense: SDSU – 33.4 NDSU – 35.3

Scoring defense: SDSU – 15.4 NDSU – 18.4

Rushing defense: SDSU – 82.8 NDSU – 147.9

Passing defense: SDSU – 180.6 NDSU – 168.8

Penalties-yards: SDSU – 88-670 NDSU – 70-658

Third down efficiency: SDSU – 48 percent NDSU – 52 percent

4 th down efficiency: SDSU – 73 percent NDSU – 64 percent

Red zone efficiency: SDSU – 97 percent NDSU – 91 percent

Sacks: SDSU – 38 NDSU – 36

Field goals: SDSU – 17-24 NDSU – 10-13

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Tale of the Tape: South Dakota State vs. North Dakota State national championship