Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newscenter1.tv
See how updates to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law is affecting small businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. – In July of 2022, updates were made to South Dakota’s Cottage Food Law. These updates eased some of the restrictions on selling homemade and homegrown goods. Before these updates, South Dakota had some of the most restrictive laws in the region when it came...
KEVN
More than half a million youths hitch a ride, courtesy of Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since the beginning of Rapid City’s Youth Ride Free program, more students are using public transportation. Ride numbers from 2022 show that more than 35,000 youth passengers used the Rapid Ride program. That’s up 10 percent from 2021. The youth ride free program also reported increases in seven of the nine months students were in school during the 2022 calendar year.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City to begin work on $3.8 million parking structure repair
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The multi-month-long repair and renovation project in the downtown parking facility adjacent to Main Street Square in Rapid City will begin Tuesday, according to the City. With an approved cost of $3.79 million, the project will repair water damage, enclose the stairwells, and make other fixes and improvements to the building.
sdpb.org
Gaps in early childhood education costing South Dakota employers millions
The South Dakota Statewide Child Care Business Collaborative held its West River meeting at the Journey Museum in Rapid City. Business leaders gathered to offer thoughts on one of the state’s most pressing issues – early education. Early Learner South Dakota served as host of the event though...
KEVN
Rapid City takes a step forward in helping individuals fight mental illness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With an increasing awareness of the importance of mental health, the Pivot Point Stabilization Unit opened its doors after breaking ground in 2021. The facility will help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Additionally, patients will have the option to stay at the facility for up to a week as they receive counseling or other services needed.
KELOLAND TV
Critics decry state’s approach to zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
newscenter1.tv
Four-day wildland firefighter course held in Black Hawk to give volunteers knowledge in the field and experience
BLACK HAWK, S.D. – An entry-level wildland firefighter course, hosted by South Dakota Wildland Fire and Black Hawk Fire Department started Saturday, giving people experience and maybe even a desire to pursue the career. The S-130/190 class teaches the basics of wildland fire to anyone in a fire department...
KEVN
Hooked on one and growing his collection to nearly half a grand, Jordan Stevens fills his walls with bobbleheads
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People have long-valued collectibles like baseball cards, matchbox cars ... even bobbleheads. Jordan Stevens of Rapid City says he has been collecting Pops, a plastic character that began as bobbleheads, since 2017. Since then, Jacob Stevens has been hooked, beginning with one and growing his collection.
newscenter1.tv
Fall River County fire agencies tackle Friday morning fire
FALL RIVER COUNTY, S.D. — The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls Friday morning about a structure fire at Maverick Junction. The Hot Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Hot Springs V.A. Fire Department and the Oral Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to nearby residences.
KEVN
Rapid City man arrested following death of horses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 72-year-old Rapid City man was arrested Friday, charged with 13 counts of animal neglect, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest of Kenneth Jobbins after horses were found dead and others neglected at a property on the 5000...
newscenter1.tv
Native American Oyate Court is expanding to Tripp County
PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Mark Vargo announced Friday that the Oyate Court system, a criminal justice partnership between state prosecutors and local tribal communities in Pennington County, is spreading to Tripp County. Oyate Court is a diversion program in which state cases are handed to a tribal court...
newscenter1.tv
Regardless of the reason, Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary provides homes to horses that need it
PIEDMONT, S.D. – From horses that are growing old to ones that may be blind or experience arthritis, Happy Tails Haven Horse Rescue and Sanctuary provides a home to horses that need one. Earlier this week, Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies seized 14 horses and two donkeys, and charged their...
KEVN
Spearfish offers free pet tags in January
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - To get people to register their pets, the City of Spearfish is giving tags away in January 2023. Tags normally cost $5 for spayed or neutered pets; and $10 for others. Spearfish requires all pets within city limits to have a tag. Tags help identify...
newscenter1.tv
A look back at how the RCPD addressed crime in 2022
“I think we were pretty vocal with one of the biggest issues that we observed as a as a police department in 2022,” Medina says. “That was a normalization of violence specific to a very small neighborhood in our community.”. The North Maple Avenue area saw violent crime...
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Lottery ticket worth $4 million sold at South Dakota store
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a South Dakota store is about to become a multi-millionaire. According to the South Dakota Lottery, a Mega Millions ticket that was recently sold at a South Dakota store matched all 5 of the winning numbers for the drawing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, making the ticket worth $4 million.
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem
A woman released from prison less than two weeks ago by Gov. Kristi Noem has pleaded guilty to another criminal charge that was pending while the woman was in prison. Danielle Blakney, 30, of Spearfish, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County court to one count of simple assault. As part of a plea agreement, the […] The post Woman pleads guilty to another crime 11 days after sentence reduction by Noem appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Wanblee man sentenced for assaulting a federal officer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO)– A Wanblee man is heading to federal prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a federal officer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that in February 2020, an Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Officer was called to the home of 46-year-old Steven Quiver. Officials...
Comments / 0