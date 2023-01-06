Read full article on original website
The best comedy movies to watch on Netflix right now
Netflix’s film library is positively gargantuan, so how is a couch potato just looking for a funny film expected to navigate such a behemoth? With The A.V. Club’s carefully curated list of the best comedies available on Netflix, that’s how. Included in this streaming guide—from classics like When Harry Met Sally and Monty Python And The Holy Grail to Netflix originals like The Lovebirds and Dolemite Is My Name—is insightful writing from expert film buffs that will help you minimize scrolling and get straight to the laughs. Read on for the platform’s best comedy movies, and if you’re looking to zero in on other genres, check out our streaming guides for the best Netflix has to offer in romantic comedy, thriller, horror, and family friendly films.
The most anticipated horror movies of 2023
We’ve only just put the wraps on a terrific year for horror films, and it’s looking like 2023 could be even stronger. M3GAN got things off to a dangerously delightful start over the weekend, and the rest of this year figures to bring plenty more chills and thrills (and even some laughs) to theaters and your favorite streaming services. From indie viral sensations to franchise restarts and more, these are the horror films on our radar as we head into 2023.
Letterboxd shares own stats for the most loved and watched films of 2022
Sure, we had our fun with Spotify Wrapped and all, but Letterboxd’s year-end roundup is finally here. The cinema-centric social site has revealed its community’s stats for the best-reviewed and most-watched films of 2022. The A24 hive stands strong amongst Letterboxd users, with high ranks for Everything Everywhere...
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Willow's Jonathan Kasdan on his show’s epic journey—and its many Star Wars connections
[Spoiler warning: This interview discusses events from the first seven episodes of the Disney+ show Willow.]. If you’ve noticed references to Star Wars and other Lucasfilm-adjacent properties like Raiders Of The Lost Ark in the first season of Willow, that’s no accident. From training montages to drinking contests, those callbacks and shout-outs are there as much for the amusement of showrunner Jonathan Kasdan as for the fans. It’s fitting, since it was on the set of a Star Wars film that his Willow series really started to come together.
AMC cancels 61st Street, tosses already-filmed second season in the trash
In an increasingly (and depressingly) common practice, AMC announced today that it’s rescinding an already-granted second-season order for its Chicago-set legal drama 61st Street. This, despite the fact that the Courtney B. Vance-starring show had already filmed its second season, which will now, presumably, get dumped in the garbage, alongside all the other shows and movies that have gotten this treatment of late.
M3GAN and Avatar: The Way Of Water give a much-needed boost to the January box office
As we’ve officially entered the theatrical season lovingly known as “Fuck you, it’s January,” a traditional dumping ground for studios to discard films seen as unsuitable to kick it with the heavy hitters to come later in the year. The first of these for 2023 came in the form of Universal’s M3GAN, about a killer AI doll who becomes overly attached to the child she’s programmed to protect.
The Golden Globes are back—but do they still matter?
In a bit of unabashedly cheeky marketing flair, NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association have dubbed the upcoming return of the Golden Globes “An Evening of Joy and Devastation.” You can’t fault the network (or the awards body, really) for wanting to get ahead of the endless headlines that will no doubt surround the restoration of Hollywood’s booziest awards show. After all, the past few years have seen the HFPA embroiled in a string of crises that many had thought (and others had quietly hoped) would bring down what was documented to be an exclusionary, glad-handing, and cliquey group that had somehow branded itself as the must-see TV event to kick off awards season.
‘Nope’: How Keke Palmer Grounded an Out-of-This-World Horror Story
Curated by the IndieWire editorial team, Craft Considerations is a video platform for filmmakers to discuss how they applied their craft to a recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. For this edition, we look at how “Nope” actress Keke Palmer collaborated with writer-director Jordan Peele to bring the funny, tenacious Emerald to life in the sci-fi horror blockbuster. Keke Palmer was still learning just exactly who her “Nope” character Emerald was when she shot her memorable entrance, a rollicking run-through of how her family company has serviced Hollywood since the industry’s earliest days. “It was so funny, because that...
Normal People's Paul Mescal to star in Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2
Paul Mescal is gearing up to ask if we are not, in fact, entertained, with Deadline reporting today that the Irish actor has been cast in the starring role in Ridley Scott’s long-promised sequel to his 2000 Best Picture winner Gladiator. Mescal will take on the starring role of the adult Lucius (played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original movie), who will presumably have to give up his fancy “nephew of the now dead emperor” lifestyle in order to to live up to the example that Russell Crowe’s general-turned-gladiator Maximus set in the original movie.
R.I.P. Earl Boen, veteran voice actor and Terminator co-star
Earl Boen has died. A veteran character and voice actor, Boen will be most familiar to film audiences for his role in the first three Terminator films, playing the endlessly tormented Dr. Peter Silberman in The Terminator, T2: Judgment Day, and Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines. With a track record spanning sitcoms, dramas, video games, action movies, and pretty much anything else an actor might’ve put his talents toward in the second half of the 20th century, Boen accrued almost 300 credited roles across a 40-plus year career. Per Variety, he died this week in Hawaii, after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer last year. Boen was 81.
Nightmare On Elm Street
If an actor is lucky enough to have a long career, statistically, there are bound to be some less-than-stellar projects on their IMDb page. For Rooney Mara, the 2010 A Nightmare On Elm Street remake wasn’t just a dud; her experience working on the film nearly stopped her promising career in its tracks, before she ever really got to prove herself as an actor.
Who will (and should) win at the 2023 Golden Globes
After taking a year off to polish its tarnished image, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is back on TV this year to stage the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in front of a live audience. Whether the winners will truly be the best Hollywood has to offer or merely the beneficiaries of the most effective studio lobbying campaigns (as was often the case in the past), remains to be seen. Responding to criticisms of questionable ethics and lack of diversity, the organization has hired new leadership, added 21 journalists to its membership, barred voters from accepting gifts from studios, and opened its voting pool to more than 100 additional nonmember voters, including more diverse voices. That was good enough for NBC, which will broadcast the awards on its flagship network as well as its Peacock streaming platform on Tuesday, January 10.
What's on TV this week—Mayfair Witches, The Golden Globe Awards, Velma
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, January 8, to Thursday, January 12. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (AMC, Sunday, 9...
