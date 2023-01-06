ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rough Draft Atlanta

Take aim in Atlanta’s new darts venue Flight Club

Flight Club Social Darts will open its fifth U.S. location in West Midtown on Jan. 11. The new venue will allow up to 400 guests to connect and compete in a high-tech game of darts.  The new venue will span two floors in the Star Metals complex, which is located at 1055 Howell Mill Rd, […] The post Take aim in Atlanta’s new darts venue Flight Club appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023

Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community

Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
secretatlanta.co

Experience This New 1970s Inspired Cocktail Lounge In Midtown

Sexy drinks, sensual vibes, and a whole new experience lands in Atlanta’s cocktail scene with this swanky new cocktail lounge above BonTon in Midtown. Atlanta’s drink and restaurant scene has continued to blossom over the last few years, so this new spot is the perfect addition. The Waiting Room will fit right into our budding cocktail lounge scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best diners around metro Atlanta

If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year

Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
FOREST PARK, GA
artsatl.org

Are Atlanta’s new Coca-Cola Company murals street art or ads? You decide.

Is corporate-sponsored street art a mural or an advertisement, or both? It’s a good question, and a timely one, because The Coca-Cola Company recently sponsored eight murals in eight Atlanta neighborhoods. Atlantans can enjoy murals on the BeltLine, on random walls and even basketball courts. Many have a counterculture...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta

Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

New MARTA deputy general manager leaves in surprise move

MARTA Deputy General Manager Josh Rowan has abruptly left the transit agency without explanation only five months after his high-profile hiring. Rowan, the former commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation, was tasked by MARTA with speeding the delivery of major projects and engaging with communities to determine whether some of those lines should be served by rail or bus. His departure only deepens confusion about MARTA’s schedule and direction amid intense controversies like Atlanta BeltLine transit and Campbellton Road bus rapid transit (BRT).
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Take a trip that promises to be a hell of a good time as ‘Hadestown’ comes to the Fox Theatre

ATLANTA — Take an unforgettable trip to the underworld that promises to be a hell-of-a good time as “Hadestown” comes to the Fox Theatre. “Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy