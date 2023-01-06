Read full article on original website
Eater
Doraville, Forest Park, and Milton, the Week Kicks Off With OTP Restaurant News
The second location of Lagarde American Eatery, owned by chef Jamie Adams and Leonardo Moura, is now open at Crabapple Market in Milton. Lagarde American Eatery blends Southern, Cajun, and classic New Orleans dishes together. As in Chamblee, the Milton restaurant features a similar menu with dishes like shrimp etouffee,...
Eater
There’s Now an Entire Bar and Restaurant for Playing Darts on Howell Mill Road
Playing a round of darts at your local dive bar crosses over into high-tech territory in Atlanta with the opening of Flight Club at Star Metals on January 11 — an entire bar and restaurant dedicated to the target-throwing contest. The UK-based “eatertainment” chain specializes in a technologically driven...
Take aim in Atlanta’s new darts venue Flight Club
Flight Club Social Darts will open its fifth U.S. location in West Midtown on Jan. 11. The new venue will allow up to 400 guests to connect and compete in a high-tech game of darts. The new venue will span two floors in the Star Metals complex, which is located at 1055 Howell Mill Rd, […] The post Take aim in Atlanta’s new darts venue Flight Club appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023
Atlanta-based real estate firm Jamestown announced in a press release plans to begin leasing units within one of its latest construction projects in Old Fourth Ward. The leasing is scheduled to begin during first quarter 2023. Photo by Janelle Ward/The Atlanta Voice The post Old Fourth Ward active adult community to begin leasing in early 2023 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
fox5atlanta.com
Burgers with Buck: Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill and Brewery
The first delicious stop of 2023 went to a Downtown brewpub that claims to be the oldest in Georgia. It's celebrating its 25th anniversary.
A farm, dog park and history: Look at the 1st Black-owned micro-home community
Booker T. Washington took matters into his own hands. The metro Atlanta real estate developer saw the disparity for Black Americans in home ownership and equity and is now developing South Park Cottages, a 29-home micro-community in College Park, Georgia. It’s the first Black-owned community of its kind. Home prices start from $180,000, and the space of the homes range from 315 square feet to 609 square feet.
secretatlanta.co
Experience This New 1970s Inspired Cocktail Lounge In Midtown
Sexy drinks, sensual vibes, and a whole new experience lands in Atlanta’s cocktail scene with this swanky new cocktail lounge above BonTon in Midtown. Atlanta’s drink and restaurant scene has continued to blossom over the last few years, so this new spot is the perfect addition. The Waiting Room will fit right into our budding cocktail lounge scene.
North Forsyth County getting a new sandwich shop next week
(Forsyth County, GA) Families living in the Browns Bridge area of Forsyth County won’t have to travel far to satisfy their sub sandwich cravings. That’s because a new location of the popular Jimmy John’s franchise will be opening off of 369 and 400 next Wednesday, January 11.
fox5atlanta.com
The best diners around metro Atlanta
If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons dead, reps confirm
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died, his reps confirm. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Lemons’ website Lemons was born and raised in Atlanta and began gospel singing in 1996 and created a small gospel group, known as Kevin Lemons & Higher Calling.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Busted pipes lead to broken elevators, other issues at Midtown high-rise
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents of the Icon Midtown apartments tell Atlanta News First their elevators have been broken for weeks. At the end of December Atlanta experienced extremely low temperatures which led to busted pipes across the metro area, including at the Icon Midtown. Multiple Icon residents...
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Cheesesteaks to Enter Forest Park, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is bringing his award-winning take on West Philadelphia classics to a new location in Forest Park, Georgia this spring. Located at 4495 Jonesboro Road, the latest addition will serve as the brand’s third Atlanta-area location, offering mouth-watering flavors from his hometown of Philly in the form of beef, chicken and salmon cheesesteaks, hand-rolled egg rolls and other melty, larger-than-life flavors for all to enjoy.
artsatl.org
Are Atlanta’s new Coca-Cola Company murals street art or ads? You decide.
Is corporate-sponsored street art a mural or an advertisement, or both? It’s a good question, and a timely one, because The Coca-Cola Company recently sponsored eight murals in eight Atlanta neighborhoods. Atlantans can enjoy murals on the BeltLine, on random walls and even basketball courts. Many have a counterculture...
Affordable Luxury Apartments In Atlanta
saportareport.com
New MARTA deputy general manager leaves in surprise move
MARTA Deputy General Manager Josh Rowan has abruptly left the transit agency without explanation only five months after his high-profile hiring. Rowan, the former commissioner of the Atlanta Department of Transportation, was tasked by MARTA with speeding the delivery of major projects and engaging with communities to determine whether some of those lines should be served by rail or bus. His departure only deepens confusion about MARTA’s schedule and direction amid intense controversies like Atlanta BeltLine transit and Campbellton Road bus rapid transit (BRT).
Shoppers unaffected, return to metro Atlanta mall after Friday shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The shooting inside Perimeter Mall Friday did not appear to affect businesses this weekend. Shoppers still flocked there all day. Dunwoody Police Department said it will not release the name of the shooter officers arrested until Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Take a trip that promises to be a hell of a good time as ‘Hadestown’ comes to the Fox Theatre
ATLANTA — Take an unforgettable trip to the underworld that promises to be a hell-of-a good time as “Hadestown” comes to the Fox Theatre. “Hadestown” intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Perimeter mall shooting sends 2 to hospital after shoppers hid in stores to escape ‘shootout in food court’ near Atlanta
AT least two people, including the suspect, have been hospitalized after a shooting at an Atlanta mall. Shoppers caught in the chaos fled to safety at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody, Georgia, following the shooting incident in the middle of a busy food court, shocking video footage reveals. Dunwoody police combed...
