Evesham VIctim Suffered $150K In ID Theft Purchases: Police

Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

Police in South Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man with making more than $150,000 in purchases using a stolen identity.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers took a report in which the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal and financial information to purchase several motor vehicles and various other items.

An extensive follow-up investigation was conducted and a suspect, Dajuan White, was identified. White, who is currently incarcerated out of state, on unrelated charges has been charged with impersonation and identity theft, Evesham police said.

Authorities are currently awaiting his extradition to Burlington County.

