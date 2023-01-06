ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Evesham VIctim Suffered $150K In ID Theft Purchases: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1g4a_0k5lbnJY00
Evesham police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Evesham Township PD

Police in South Jersey have charged a Philadelphia man with making more than $150,000 in purchases using a stolen identity.

On Dec. 11, 2022, Evesham Twp. Patrol Officers took a report in which the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal and financial information to purchase several motor vehicles and various other items.

An extensive follow-up investigation was conducted and a suspect, Dajuan White, was identified. White, who is currently incarcerated out of state, on unrelated charges has been charged with impersonation and identity theft, Evesham police said.

Authorities are currently awaiting his extradition to Burlington County.

to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City

A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Philly Felon Charged In Fatal Shooting In Woodbury

A Philadelphia man has been charged in a fatal daytime shooting in Gloucester County, authorities said. Tyler L. McKinney, 22, allegedly shot Brandon L. Blanton, 21, of Woodbury multiple times near Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
WOODBURY, CT
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Man Shot In Pennsauken

A 24-year-old man was shot in Pennsauken, authorities said. On Friday, Jan. 6, at approximately 4:25 p.m., the Pennsauken Police Department received a call for shots fired in the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C....
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Police Seek Missing Montco Mom

Authorities are searching for a Montgomery County mom who vanished early this week. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick, was supposed to pick up her son from the school bus stop on Wednesday, Jan. 4 but never showed, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement. Brown was last seen...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Police break up car club event in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – In South Jersey, police in Cinnaminson Township say a car club event got out of hand and had to be broken up.About 300 cars showed up in a Sonic restaurant parking lot on Burlington Pike just off Riverton Road.In a post on the department's Facebook page, the police chief says some of the drivers then went to a nearby parking lot.It took two hours to break up the event.CBS Philadelphia doesn't have any word about arrests.Last September, a car rally in Cape May County turned deadly, causing public outcry and demand for change.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Opens Fire In Philly's Center City: Reports

Philadelphia police are investigating after a gunman opened fire in Center City early Monday, Jan. 9, multiple outlets report. Shots were reportedly fired near the intersection of 15th and Market Streets at around 8 a.m., reports indicate. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene, they added. Traffic was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Double shooting in West Oak Lane critically injures 1 man, police say

WEST OAK LANE - Two men have been hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened late Sunday afternoon, after 4:30, on the street, near 66th Avenue and Limekiln Pike. A 38-year-old man took three bullets to his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Teens Leave Retail Worker With Broken Jaw, Tooth: Police

A Center City retail worker was jumped by a group of teenagers after telling them they couldn't enter his store, Philadelphia police say. Investigators say a group of seven teens tried to enter the Guess Store in the Fashion District at 901 Market Street around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 19, but were turned away by an employee for unclear reasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Dead In Double Camden Shooting

A 31-year-old South Jersey man was killed and a 20-year-old injured in a shooting on Saturday, Jan. 7, authorities said.Eric Cecilia, of Leesburg, and the other victim were shot on the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden around 8:45 p.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camd…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Left For Dead Under Bridge Was Robbed By Evicted Pair: Montco DA

Two 20-year-old people who had been evicted from their apartment robbed and killed of a man whose body was found under a Montgomery County bridge last month, authorities said. Ana Gonzalez-Munguia, 20, and Erick Galo-Ponce, 20, beat 23-year-old Nilson Velazquez-Cardona to death before his body was found under the Stony Creek Bridge on W. Marshall Street Saturday, Dec. 17 around 7:30 a.m. — Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Norristown Acting Police Chief Michael Bishop said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
447K+
Followers
64K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy