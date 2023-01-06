ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eater

An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup

East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA compliant.
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
News 12

Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open

A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
Eater

An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC

Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.
cititour.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Hits Brooklyn

Cult favorite Dave’s Hot Chicken now has an outpost at 418 86th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Started by three friends with a tiny stand in East Hollywood with just $900, the chicken chain quickly became a fan favorite as it expands across the country. The Brooklyn outpost bears...
Wayness Tamm

Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software

The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:
pix11.com

Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently

It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement

Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
