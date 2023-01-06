Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eater
An East Village Restaurant Is Suing the City for $615K Over Its Destroyed Outdoor Dining Setup
East Village restaurant Pinky’s Space is suing the city for $615,000 after officials with the Department of Transportation demolished its 30-foot outdoor dining setup “without notice” in October, the New York Post reports. The suit, filed in a Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, claims the restaurant’s owners “watched in horror” as city officials “mocked, danced, and laughed” for three hours as they took down the outdoor structure. The elaborate setup allegedly cost around $90,000 to build and has since cost Pinky’s more than $500,000 in lost business, per the suit. In December, a spokesperson for DOT claimed that Pinky’s had received three notices from the city over the structure, dating back to August. The third, in October, allegedly informed the owners that the shed would be taken down if it was not ADA compliant.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
News 12
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
Eater
An All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Chain Open Until 4 A.M. Has Come For NYC
Gen Korean BBQ House, a Korean barbecue restaurant with 30 locations across California, Nevada, and Arizona, has appeared in Union Square. The full-service, all-you-can-eat menu (for around $30) is located at 150 E. 14th Street, near Third Avenue, formerly the longtime home of 5 Napkin Burger. It is the restaurant’s first East Coast expansion, and according to its website, it will remain open until 4 a.m. Eater has reached out to the team for more information.
cititour.com
Dave’s Hot Chicken Hits Brooklyn
Cult favorite Dave’s Hot Chicken now has an outpost at 418 86th Street in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Started by three friends with a tiny stand in East Hollywood with just $900, the chicken chain quickly became a fan favorite as it expands across the country. The Brooklyn outpost bears...
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open each day […]
Inside the Recording of Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.’s Collab ‘Brooklyn’s Finest’
Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. both came from Brooklyn to rise to the top of the rap world in the 1990s. In 1996, the two stars teamed up for 'Brooklyn's Finest,' a now-legendary collab between the two powerhouses.
Woman ejected from Radio City Music Hall after being flagged by facial recognition software
The mother of a Girl Scout, whose troop was attending a show at Radio City Music Hall the weekend following Thanksgiving, was kicked out of the New York City venue after being identified by facial recognition technology. According to a report by news outlet NBC New York, Kelly Conlon is a lawyer with a New Jersey firm, Davis, Saperstein and Solomon, involved in legal action against Madison Square Garden Entertainment. According to the article:
pix11.com
Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently
It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement
Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
iheart.com
You'll Be Surprised Which City Is #1 On Best Cities For Pizza Lovers List
'Bestlife' talked to food and travel experts to get their take on the top pizza spots in the US and Providence, Rhode Island tops the list. Providence was chosen for its top-rated Sicilian pies, sending New York City to second place for US pizza cities. Detroit is the third best...
bkreader.com
NYC COVID Rates Top 30% in Spots as XBB Variant Rages; These Neighborhoods Are Seeing Worst Spread Now
COVID positivity rates in parts of New York City are now over 30%, as the most transmissible variant of the virus yet rages through the region, sparking international concern . The rolling seven-day positivity rate in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush section is up to 30.43%, according to the latest city data....
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth more than $21,000 sold in Staten island
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Winner! A Staten Island lottery player bought a Take 5 ticket worth more than $21,000 for Friday’s midday drawing, lottery officials said. The winning ticket, worth $21,654.50, was sold at Homeport Liquors & Fine Wines, located at 80 Canal Street in Staten Island. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to […]
Thieves swipe bag filled with $300,000 in cash in front of Brooklyn bank: police
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two thieves distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. at around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked him for directions, according to […]
Staten Island single dad detained by ICE; 6-year-old daughter pleads for his return
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A single dad from Staten Island has been detained and faces deportation, Make the Road New York, a nonprofit organization that works with immigrants, said Friday. Julio Patricio Gomez has been the primary caretaker for his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, since she was a baby, according to Make the Road New York. […]
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
Why roundtrip flights from San Francisco Bay Area to Vegas, NYC, Hawaii are suddenly crazy cheap
Demand dips and prices drop during the low-demand "dead weeks" of January and February.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next week
A popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in New Jersey next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Habit Burger will be opening its newest New Jersey location in East Brunswick, according to local sources.
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
