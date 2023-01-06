Read full article on original website
Chicken Enchilada Soup, a delicious twist on a classic Mexican meal.
Chicken Enchiladas are a favorite classic Mexican meal. But this recipe turns that classic meal into an amazing soup. It is so easy to make and clean up as well because it is made in slow cooker. So, you can prepare the soup, set the slow cooker and have the rest of your day free but later enjoy a hearty, delicious dinner.
This super simple pan-fried chicken piccata recipe is a classic Italian-American dish with a buttery, fresh lemon caper sauce that will add some zest and a lot of flavor to your chicken. Best part is, this recipe can be made in only 30 minutes.
Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta
So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.
This simple Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche is tender and custardy; the pie crust is flaky and crisp. In short, all elements of this easy recipe are precisely what you want and hope for in a classic quiche. To boost the flavor, you get an oniony flavor from chopped scallions and cheesy savoriness from the Cheddar.
Enjoy a helping of Tater Tot Casserole- a hearty and filling ground beef and veggie dinner topped with everyone's favorite, tater tots!. Ready in just over an hour, this tasty casserole is the epitome of comfort food and will have the whole family ranting and raving with full bellies. No need to make side dishes or a separate main dish, this casserole is a whole meal served all in one serving dish. We love when there are less dishes to do at the end of the night after a delicious dinner!
This is a warm, creamy stovetop version of Spinach and Cheese Dip, and it only has five ingredients, along with a little salt and pepper seasoning. Using only fridge and pantry staples along with a box of frozen spinach, this delightful cheesy spinach dip is ready in just five minutes.
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Dutch Baby Buttery Potatoes! These naturally buttery potatoes have a silky skin that can be eaten when baked. The creamy yellow flesh has a slightly nutty flavor that will give you reason enough to make an entire meal out of these gourmet nuggets. In fact, the aroma was so enticing, my husband and I did that exact thing. You see, once you’re an adult, you can make up any rule you want when it comes to meal-planning.
