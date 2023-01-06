Read full article on original website
Morgan State University and Spellman College Are Now Part of a $1.2B STEMM Initiative Launched by White House
They’re creating more STEMM opportunities for HBCU students!. According to The Plug, the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) launched a new initiative to level the playing field in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) fields called the STEMM Opportunity Alliance (SOA). It’s a coordinated national effort to achieve equity in institutions and organizations across America’s science and technology fields. Over the past year, OSTP has been working closely with students, teachers, and workers in science and technology sectors to understand the depth of these educational disparities.
Smithonian
Transforming K-12 STEM Education by Diversifying the STEM Teacher Workforce
Education is oftentimes the determining factor in a student’s future decisions. What happens in a classroom has a lasting impact on student attitudes toward school and their level of interest in their academic journey. According to a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and American University, “Black students who'd had just one Black teacher by third grade were 13 percent more likely to enroll in college—and those who'd had two were 32 percent more likely.”
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
NeuroLogica, University of Dundee Partner on Photon Counting Detector Technology
NeuroLogica, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced a partnership with The University of Dundee in Scotland, United Kingdom, to collaborate on research using the OmniTom Elite with Photon Counting Detector (PCD) computed tomography (CT) imaging technology. Professor Iris Grunwald leads the University’s Tayside Innovation MedTech Ecosystem (TIME) Neuro team, and...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
Good News Network
Interior Design of Human Cells is Mapped for the First Time, a Breakthrough That Could Revolutionize Healthcare
Scientists have just debuted a new way to see how cells organize themselves, shedding modern light on the building blocks of life. In a new database of 200,000 images, scientists captured details about the rich variation in their shapes—even among genetically identical cells grown under the same conditions. Published...
technologynetworks.com
Science Is Becoming “Less Disruptive”
A new study by researchers at the University of Minnesota, published in Nature, suggests that science and technology are becoming less “disruptive”. Despite “unprecedented expansion of scientific and technological knowledge”, the rate of innovation in science is slowing down, according to the paper. Associate Professor Russell Funk from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota led the study, alongside PhD student Michael Park and Professor Erin Leahey from the University of Arizona. The evidence for this slowing down the team put forward in the paper is as follows:
peerj.com
The impacts of math anxiety, science anxiety, and gender on arts versus sciences choices in Qatari secondary schools
psychologytoday.com
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
techaiapp.com
Unpacking the “black box” to build better AI models | MIT News
When deep learning models are deployed in the real world, perhaps to detect financial fraud from credit card activity or identify cancer in medical images, they are often able to outperform humans. But what exactly are these deep learning models learning? Does a model trained to spot skin cancer in...
techaiapp.com
New MIT internships expand research opportunities in Africa | MIT News
With new support from the Office of the Associate Provost for International Activities, MIT International Science and Technology Initiatives (MISTI) and the MIT-Africa program are expanding internship opportunities for MIT students at universities and leading academic research centers in Africa. This past summer, MISTI supported 10 MIT student interns at African universities, significantly more than in any previous year.
CES 2023: Companies tout environmental tech innovations
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mottled bright green leaves of a pothos plant stood out against the flashy expanse of electric vehicles and smart products at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this year. This particular version of the familiar houseplant was bioengineered to remove 30 times the amount of indoor air pollutants of a typical house plant, according to Neoplants, the Paris-based company that created it.
