Pensacola, FL

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”

The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
New York Post

Josh Jacobs playing for Raiders after young son saves grandfather’s life

In a scene seemingly out of “The Godfather” – but with a better ending – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ son, Braxton, may have saved his grandfather’s life. Braxton, just 6-years old, called 911 on Tuesday when he found his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, experiencing chest pain, according to NFL Network. He would end up having emergency heart surgery on Wednesday and remains in intensive care. Josh has spent most of the week at home in Tulsa attending to the matter. But on Friday, he asked if he should play this weekend when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Saturday...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo

Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
NEW YORK STATE
Sporting News

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On Jadeveon Clowney

Earlier this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney criticized the Browns' coaching staff in an interview with Cleveland.com. He said he was "95 percent sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team. On Friday, the Browns made headlines by sending Clowney home before practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then commented on...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday

The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Miami

Damar Hamlin released from hospital one week after on-field cardiac arrest

Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium after taking a hit against the Bengals, has been released from the hospital. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, had been in critical condition in the days following the incident.The news was confirmed by his care team and by the Buffalo Bills on Twitter. "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," said a statement attributed to UC Medical Center. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery." This is a developing story and will be updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

French Montana Blamed By Police For Miami Shooting

The shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana’s security guard. On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”. Although, the “No Stylist” rapper...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Yardbarker

Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser

The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Had Police Called On Him

A longtime NFL wide receiver had the police called on him on Saturday. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith says a referee at a youth game called the police on him. Smith had apparently been voicing his frustration with the referee during the game. "I have a new thing to...

