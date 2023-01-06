Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium after taking a hit against the Bengals, has been released from the hospital. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, had been in critical condition in the days following the incident.The news was confirmed by his care team and by the Buffalo Bills on Twitter. "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," said a statement attributed to UC Medical Center. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery." This is a developing story and will be updated.

