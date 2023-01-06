Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
Josh Jacobs playing for Raiders after young son saves grandfather’s life
In a scene seemingly out of “The Godfather” – but with a better ending – Raiders running back Josh Jacobs’ son, Braxton, may have saved his grandfather’s life. Braxton, just 6-years old, called 911 on Tuesday when he found his grandfather, Marty Jacobs, experiencing chest pain, according to NFL Network. He would end up having emergency heart surgery on Wednesday and remains in intensive care. Josh has spent most of the week at home in Tulsa attending to the matter. But on Friday, he asked if he should play this weekend when the Raiders face the Chiefs on Saturday...
Ex-NFL RB Peyton Hillis hospitalized after saving kids in ocean
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remained hospitalized Friday after helping to save two children from drowning at a Pensacola,
Bill Belichick Said Damar Hamlin Injury Triggered Memories of a Similar Incident Where He Had an Up-Close View
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots face the Buffalo Bills in a crucial game Sunday. The post Bill Belichick Said Damar Hamlin Injury Triggered Memories of a Similar Incident Where He Had an Up-Close View appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Carolina Panthers could retain Steve Wilks under one condition
No matter what happens in the Carolina Panthers’ regular season finale in Week 18, they’ve already secured their best record
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tua Tagovailoa Photo
Tua Tagovailoa was in the building as the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 on Sunday. Tagovailoa, who has missed the last two games with a concussion, was seen in a dark tunnel as he was watching the final seconds of the Dolphins' 11-6 win over the New York Jets.
Sporting News
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
Browns Announce New Decision On Jadeveon Clowney
Earlier this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney criticized the Browns' coaching staff in an interview with Cleveland.com. He said he was "95 percent sure" he wouldn't re-sign with the team. On Friday, the Browns made headlines by sending Clowney home before practice. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski then commented on...
Sporting News
What channel is Chiefs vs. Raiders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Saturday game
The Chiefs still have something to play for entering Week 18. With 13 wins and hitting their stride at just the right time, they enter their final game of the regular season with an opportunity to give themselves the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The cancellation of the Bills-Bengals...
Sporting News
Jaguars playoff picture: How Jacksonville can clinch AFC South or wild card spot in Week 18
The Jaguars were the NFL's worst team in 2021 under the leadership of Urban Meyer. The change to veteran Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson has made a world of difference. Jacksonville was fighting to avoid the NFL cellar in Week 18 last season. This year, it has a chance to qualify for the postseason.
Breaking: NFL Starting Quarterback Will Sit On Sunday
The New York Giants are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon. We won't have both starting quarterbacks on Sunday, though. While the Eagles will be getting Jalen Hurts back under center, the Giants are going to rest starting...
NFL Wide Receiver Made $1 Million In Incentive Bonuses On Saturday
Never a bad day when you put another $1 million in the bank. On Saturday night, Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk made himself some money by by hitting 80 receptions and surpassing the 1,100-yard mark; which triggered $500,000 bonuses for each milestone. Fans reacted to Kirk's nice payday in the pivotal...
NFL-Bills safety Hamlin released from hospital, returns to Buffalo
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been released from a Cincinnati hospital one week after suffering cardiac arrest during an NFL game and has returned to Buffalo, New York, doctors said on Monday.
Damar Hamlin released from hospital one week after on-field cardiac arrest
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field of Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium after taking a hit against the Bengals, has been released from the hospital. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest, had been in critical condition in the days following the incident.The news was confirmed by his care team and by the Buffalo Bills on Twitter. "We are thrilled and proud to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," said a statement attributed to UC Medical Center. "He is doing well and this is the next stage of his recovery." This is a developing story and will be updated.
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
hotnewhiphop.com
French Montana Blamed By Police For Miami Shooting
The shooting left 10 people injured, including Rob49 and Montana’s security guard. On Thursday night (January 5), reports indicate that there was a shooting on the set of a music video. It was seemingly for French Montana and Rob49‘s new collab, “Igloo.”. Although, the “No Stylist” rapper...
Yardbarker
Bears Make Meaningful Donation to Damar Hamlin's Fundraiser
The NFL community has emphatically rallied around Damar Hamlin after the Buffalo Bills' safety went into cardiac arrest during a Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chicago Bears chipped in with a $19,203 donation to Hamlin's "Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive" fundraiser. As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted,...
Longtime NFL Wide Receiver Had Police Called On Him
A longtime NFL wide receiver had the police called on him on Saturday. Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith says a referee at a youth game called the police on him. Smith had apparently been voicing his frustration with the referee during the game. "I have a new thing to...
Comments / 0