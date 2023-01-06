Read full article on original website
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
