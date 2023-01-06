Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Sean McVay can go out with a huge favor for the 49ers and his old buddy Kyle Shanahan
If Sunday's game is Sean McVay's last as Rams coach, he could go out doing a huge solid for longtime buddy Kyle Shanahan.
Packers' Quay Walker apologizes for shoving Lions physician
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker apologized after the second ejection of his rookie season and said he has spoken directly to the Detroit Lions physician he shoved during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game. Walker issued an apology via Twitter and expressed...
49ers DE Samson Ebukam mercifully breaks bizarre four-year streak
When at first you don't succeed, try, try, try and try again
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on...
How worried should the 49ers be about Deommodore Lenoir?
The offense is cresting. The pass rush is scary. And the secondary has some holes.
Deebo Samuel makes surprise appearance at unveiling of new 49ers mural
It was even autographed by one of the players.
Rams rookie Yeast headed home after overnight hospital stay
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is headed home after staying overnight in Seattle with a pulmonary contusion. Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Yeast is doing fine and is feeling well enough to travel, calling it “a blessing.”. The rookie...
Colts' Saturday awaits coaching decision; Texans fire Smith
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lovie Smith called his final game as the Houston Texans coach in Sunday's season finale. Whether Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday also will be out remains to be seen. Just hours after the two closed out dismal seasons with a wild and intriguing fourth quarter...
Davis Webb fails to deliver miracle No. 1 seed to 49ers
Davis Webb did not give the 49ers a miracle win
49ers' 10-game winning streak will have a writer eating an air-fried shirt
It might not be an entire shirt, but one writer is fulfilling his promise.
49ers' Shanahan has closed an incredible gap to Coach of the Year contender
Shanahan hasn't let a pesky thing like losing a starting quarterback to injury slow him down.
