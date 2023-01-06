‘Avatar 2' Soars Past ‘Top Gun' With $1.5 Billion to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, and It's Already the 10th Biggest Movie Ever

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Despite $1B in Ticket Sales, Indigenous Critics Say ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Is ‘Horrible'—Here's Why
Last week, Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2022. But Indigenous people's recent calls for a boycott have stopped some people from tuning in. A tweet with over 40,000 likes called on viewers to not support the "horrible and...
NBC San Diego
The Fate of Netflix's ‘Wednesday' Revealed
Alexa, play "Goo Goo Muck" by The Cramps, because we have a reason to celebrate. "Wednesday" will return to Netflix with a second season, the streamer officially confirmed Jan. 6. The news comes over a month after the Jenna Ortega-led series had its smash debut on Netflix, where it reached 182 million households and had 1.2 billion hours viewed within its first 28 days.
NBC San Diego
Bob Iger Tells Disney Employees They Must Return to the Office Four Days a Week
Disney CEO Bob Iger told hybrid employees on Monday they must return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1, according to an email obtained by CNBC. Iger's four-day-per-week stipulation is relatively strict compared with other large companies, many of which have opted for two or three mandated in-office days for hybrid employees.
Comments / 0