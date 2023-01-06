ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Mesquite's first patisserie is finally open

After two years, Mesquite resident Jasmine Buschbacher has opened her patisserie in downtown Mesquite. Buschbacher has had a passion for French pastries for a long time and began baking out of her home a few years ago.
For visiting FCS Championship players, getting a cowboy hat is part of the Frisco experience

Scott Starnes still remembers watching the video. It was posted to Facebook in December of 2021, and North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz is filmed walking down a green and gold hallway. Entz stops for a moment, turns to a man to his right and points up. The man takes off a straw cowboy hat and hands it to Entz, who puts it on. Then he keeps walking.
Mesquite parents ring in 2023 with new year baby

As Mesquite residents rang in the new year, two parents brought new life into the world. Dallas Regional Medical Center staff celebrated with Gina Marie and Ivan Hernandez-Ramirez after they welcomed the hospital’s first child of 2023.
No. 18 Hebron survives late rally, knocks off No. 1 Coppell

COPPELL – When Coppell senior Jules LaMendola was relegated to the bench after picking up her third personal foul with 5:08 remaining in the second quarter of Friday’s District 6-6A game, Hebron head coach Lisa Branch told her team to take advantage of the situation. LaMendola, who is...
COPPELL, TX

