Here's Where Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Landed in First NBA All-Star Voting Returns

The Boston Celtics very well may have two starters in the 2022-23 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA's annual exhibition clash between the league's best will tip-off on Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena and Boston could be well represented. The league released its first All-Star voting returns Thursday afternoon and both Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum finished in fourth place in frontcourt and guard voting.

The NBA All-Star voting is comprised of three parts including a fan vote, player vote, and media vote with the three combining to determine the game's starters. All-Star reserves are selected by the league's coaches.

Tatum and Brown both are in a solid position from the first returns, but there always is room for growth. Tatum sits roughly 50,000 votes behind Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid for a frontcourt spot while Brown has more work to do and is roughly 600,000 votes behind Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell for a guard spot.

Both Tatum and Brown have a chance to crack the starting rotation if the next returns are in their favor, but also media and player voting could sway the numbers. Ultimately when the game is played in February, Tatum and Brown both likely will be involved in some capacity thanks to their impressive play so far this season.

Boston continued to shine with arguably its most impressive win of the season Thursday night as it took down the red-hot Dallas Mavericks on the road, 124-95 with both Tatum and Brown playing like All-Stars as usual.

