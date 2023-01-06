ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Report: Bengals' Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on AFC playoff seeding proposal

By Chris Roling
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn pushed back hard on the NFL's proposed solutions to the AFC playoff seeding drama and will seek to whip up "no" votes before Friday's vote.

The proposal, which means the Bengals could lose out on hosting a playoff game despite being AFC North champions, is a mid-season rule change.

Those hardly ever happen and Blackburn argued to the competition committee that voting on a rule change could introduce bias into the process, as captured by ESPN's Ben Baby:

Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn is on the competition committee, which approved the scenarios Thursday. In a memo obtained by ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Blackburn urged the committee members to vote against the scenarios. Her reasoning stemmed from the timing of a rule change away from the standard of winning percentages used in this scenario.

"The proper process for making rule change (sic) is in the off-season," Blackburn wrote. "It is not appropriate to put teams in a position to vote for something that may introduce bias, favor one team over another or impact their own situation when the vote takes place immediately before the playoffs."

If they lose to the Ravens in Week 18 and match them again in the wild card round (likely), a coin flip will decide which team gets to host the playoff game despite the Bengals being the AFC North champions (which gives them a harder schedule and a worse draft pick next year, too).

The NFL rulebook says in the event of canceled games, seeding gets determined by winning percentage. The proposal goes against that in an effort to be fair to the Ravens, who with a win on Sunday would sweep the Bengals on the season and have the same number of wins, yet the Bengals are division champions having played one less game.

Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk is reporting that NFL owners will consider the Competition Committee proposal at noon today.

ESPN's Dan Graziano tweeted that the proposal needs a 3/4 majority to pass, which is 24 of 32 teams.

Rick Heister
2d ago

And I applaud her for it. It seems that any time something strange happens, "Let's screw Cincinnati. Witness the only MLB TEAM to have the best record in baseball and never make the post season. I'm beginning to feel paranoid.

