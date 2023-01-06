ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg Council picks design company for wastewater treatment plant expansion

The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 3 days ago

Strasburg Village Council

Wednesday meeting

KEY ACTION: Council approved George Fiedler Engineering and Associates of Dover to complete an engineering design for an expansion at the wastewater treatment plant.

DISCUSSION: Village Administrator/Sewer Department Supervisor Ron Lambert said the treatment plant collects 327,000 gallons of water/sewage per day, which is handled by the sewer plant. Lambert said eventually the equipment wears out and needs replaced. The equipment is used 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

Plans are to expand to 850,000 of sewage per day to come into the plant. The cost for the design will be $15,000 to $25,000.

In another matter, a long discussion was held about creating a fire prevention bureau in 2023. Fire Chief Steve Laskey was there to explain the bureau’s intentions but was called away to answer an emergency fire call. Chase Willis, owner of Willandale Golf Cart Sales, said if the inspection is too rigid, businesses will close because they cannot afford to make the updates. Former Fire Chief Brent Metzger said when he was chief, he and the Fire Marshal spent a day inspecting businesses.

“At the Jan. 17 meeting, we will have the fire chief explain his intentions for the creation of the bureau,” said Councilman Dustin Briggs.

Mayor Steve Smith said bureau is being formed to enforce safety codes and for the safety of the community.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Passed a resolution authoring Smith to prepare and submit an application to the Safe Routes to School Program. It would include installation of sidewalks at designated areas near the school.
  • Held the first reading of a resolution to proceed with a five-year police levy that will appear on the May ballot. A second resolution will need to be passed to place the levy on the ballot once the auditor determines the millage.
  • Approved a resolution to make repairs to a retaining wall at 151 Third Street NW. The property was declared a nuisance. The property owner has not responded to letters sent from the zoning inspector.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • A meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Village Hall with the Strasburg Board of Education concerning the former bus garage.
  • Agreed to discuss a possible leaf pickup program in the future. Currently the village does not pickup leaves.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at 224 N. Bodmer Avenue. A public hearing for the Tap Grant and Safe Routes to Schools grants will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in Village Hall.

Barb Limbacher

