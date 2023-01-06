ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick High School sports team suspended after discovery of offensive messages

By Jesse Collings, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QXDNL_0k5la9K400

NATICK An unnamed Natick High School winter sports team has been suspended from play after a series of racist and offensive messages and video were discovered in a group chat featuring student-athletes.

The incident was addressed in an letter sent to Natick High School parents on Dec. 23 by Superintendent of Schools Anna Nolin and interim High School Principal Jason Hoye, who announced the team would be suspended from playing while an investigation into the group chat is undertaken.

"The team who originated the hateful chat group has been shut down from season play and investigations occurred all day today to determine the scope of the hateful behavior," the letter stated. "This team and others may be involved in this type of discriminatory and racist behavior. Any and all students involved in such behavior, even as bystanders, will be subject to possible investigation, discipline and solutions to address this behavior."

Moving to the top: Natick High baseball coach named interim principal at the school

The school has not confirmed what sports team is affected, whether it's a boys or girls team, or whether it's a varsity, junior varsity or freshman team. The school did state that it was a winter sports team.

The letter states that the Hoye and his staff were alerted to a video that showed a racist act toward a Black student at Natick High School. Following an investigation by Hoye, a group chat associated with at least one team was discovered that contained content that the school considered anti-Semitic and ableist.

"Principal Jason Hoye and his team discovered a racist act (a published video) against our Black students," the letter continued. "Through that investigation, an anti-Semitic, anti-Ableism group sports team chat associated with one or more of our winter teams was also discovered."

The letter stated that the sports team would have all of its games and practices suspended. Instead, team members would undergo training conducted by Northeastern University Center for Sport and Society, with a focus on toxic speech prevention and bystander training and additional hours in the Anti-Defamation League’s Removing Bias and Hate in Sport groups.

Contract extension: Natick School Committee commits to Nolin through June 2026

The letter stated that school officials were working with the Natick Police Department, and requested that the department investigate the issue as a potential hate crime.

When reached this week, both Nolin and Natick Deputy Police Chief Brian Lauzon declined to comment further.

"I don't have the capacity to give any updates because it is still an active investigation; as soon as I have something more to report to the community, I will certainly get it out there," Nolin said in a voicemail response to a Daily News inquiry.

Comments / 22

Bobby
3d ago

oh please.. More training..If they dont get it by 2nd grade.. Nail the ones involved.. No play for any team involed.. dissolve any team..

Reply
7
SSPA
2d ago

This stuff is so sickening. Freedom of speech and having your own beliefs or opinions doesn't exist anymore huh. Gotta go along with the agenda, or else

Reply(2)
6
Cathy Sennot
2d ago

if it's not on school grounds, then the school shouldn't be involvedFREEDOM OF SPEECHthe school is overreaching - students should sue the administration

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Boxford's Jermaine Wiggins Jr excited to return home, create football legacy with UMass

UMass head coach Don Brown has long been lauded for his ability to pull talented Massachusetts football players out of New England to spots like Michigan and Arizona with his abilty to connect and recruit kids from the Commonwealth he himself was born and raised in. One of those players that went across the country to play for Brown in the desert is now coming back home to suit up for him with the Olde State U, Boxford native Jermaine Wiggins Jr:
AMHERST, MA
WMUR.com

Merrimack community mourns loss of high school senior killed in head-on collision

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A student at Merrimack High School was killed after a head-on crash Friday night, which seriously injured others, according to police. The Merrimack School District Chief Education Officer, Everett Olsen, said Xander Venedam, 18, was a student at the high school and was killed in the crash. He said Xander had a great personality and leaves behind many friends.
MERRIMACK, NH
homenewshere.com

Wilmington/Stoneham Girls Hockey team splits pair of games

STONEHAM — One would have thought that the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey team would hold the upper hand over Woburn in their season rematch, especially after hammering the Tanners 5-1 in their first meeting two weeks earlier. But it was obvious that Stoneham-Wilmington took their opponent far too lightly...
STONEHAM, MA
homenewshere.com

Gymnastics team opens season with impressive score, defeats Wakefield

WILMINGTON – After finishing as the third best team in the entire state in last year's debut season, the Wilmington/Bedford co-op gymnastics team carried those incredible performances, scores and wins over to at least the opening meet of this new season. On Monday night, the team put up a very impressive score to beat Wakefield, 138.4-123.0.
WILMINGTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury leaders voice concerns about special education tuition hike

SHREWSBURY – Like other communities across the region and state, Shrewsbury leaders are bracing for a 14% increase in the tuition for special education private schools. Members of the School Committee and Select Board voiced concerns during a joint meeting on Dec. 6 to review the town’s financial forecast for fiscal year 2024.
SHREWSBURY, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk puts police chief on leave

Seekonk puts yet another chief on leave. For the third time in four years, a police chief or fire chief in town has been taken off the job. Little more than two years on the job, Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella is off it, at least temporarily. Seekonk Town Administrator...
SEEKONK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Search for missing Cohasset mother heads south

COHASSET, Mass. — The search for a mother from Cohasset is headed south to Washington, D.C. According to Massachusetts State Police, twenty troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response team, 3 K9 teams and the Stat Police Air Wing searched the area around Ana Walshe’s home on Saturday.
COHASSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Shooting death of armed 20-year-old UMass student after mental health incident with police prompts protest

CAMBRIDGE – Family and friends have organized a protest after a 20-year-old UMass student was shot by police and later died after a mental health incident. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, on Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident, who had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment and further reported that the man was in possession of a machete. The caller said that he appeared to be cutting himself with both the weapon, later identified as a kukri knife and broken window glass.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
Andover Townsman

Pair donates $1 million to St. John's Prep

A $1 million gift to St. John’s Preparatory School is earmarked to support programming, facilities and training in the realm of mental health and wellness. The philanthropic gift was made by Kristine Trustey, a Wenham resident whose late son, Andrew, graduated from St. John’s in 2011, and Sean McGraw of Manchester-by-the-Sea on behalf of the Trustey Family Foundation.
WENHAM, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

City cop accused of faking shifts, ex-Fitchburg State officer get certifications suspended

A Worcester police officer accused of receiving reimbursement for off-duty assignments that he did not work, and a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among 15 Massachusetts officers whose certifications were suspended by a new state commission. Worcester Officer Colby Turner and Ernest Fontaine, a former Fitchburg State University officer, were among the law enforcement officers targeted by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. ...
WORCESTER, MA
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy