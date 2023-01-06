LANDER, Wyo. — One person was killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Jan. 1 in Fremont County. A Ford F-350 pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 28 when it met an eastbound snowplow. The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the Ford’s driver. Due to the poor visibility and road conditions, the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank, which was also eastbound.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 21 HOURS AGO