Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.
Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag...
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
capcity.news
1 dead, 2 injured in New Year’s Day fatal wreck
LANDER, Wyo. — One person was killed and two more injured in a two-vehicle wreck that occurred on Jan. 1 in Fremont County. A Ford F-350 pickup truck was headed westbound on Highway 28 when it met an eastbound snowplow. The plow caused whiteout conditions, disorienting the Ford’s driver. Due to the poor visibility and road conditions, the driver drifted into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra, driven by 56-year-old Wyoming resident Daniel Eubank, which was also eastbound.
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0