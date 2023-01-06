ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mountain Xpress

Asheville Archives: Billy Borne’s 1923 cartoons

At this point, it’s fair to say Xpress has established an annual tradition — at the start of each year, we look back 100 years to see what issues inspired local cartoonist Billy Borne. For over two decades, beginning in 1907, the illustrator’s works regularly appeared in The Asheville Citizen, offering commentary on current events.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

From AVL Watchdog: Information about holiday water failures is trickling out, as Asheville officials meet in private

Asheville’s water may be restored, but the spigot of information from city officials is still clogged. Last week, as the public clamored for detail on the holiday outage that left as many as 38,500 customers without water and likely cost businesses millions of dollars in lost revenues, the city held private meetings with City Council members and did not make the staffers closest to the water outage, City Manager Debra Campbell and Water Department Director David Melton, available for interviews.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Asheville Water Crisis: Lack of Leadership Where it’s Needed

Buncombe County – It’s said that Nero fiddled while Rome burned. The question is, what did the leadership of Asheville do while nearly 40,000 went without water over the holidays?. Of course, the notion that Nero fiddled is just that, a notion, as the fiddle was not invented...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: Detention center distributes hygiene products upon release

People who leave the Buncombe County Detention Facility now receive care kits containing toiletries and personal items upon their departure. The kits include a comb, HotHands hand warmers, sanitizing wipes, a toothbrush, toothpaste, socks, sunscreen and lip balm, and come in a reusable bag. The kit also includes contact information for food pantries and health care support.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Rents in Asheville down 1.7% over past month

National prices sank another 0.8% in December, according to the latest data from Apartment List. The market cooldown remains widespread, with rents down in 90 of the nation’s 100 largest cities this past month. National month-over-month rent change is plotted in the chart below, showing how this winter’s price declines are steeper than those of previous years.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Businesses put humor to work along Asheville’s ‘pun corridor’

It’s not exactly news that Asheville’s roadways provoke strong feelings. Whether it’s a widening project, dieting project, pothole replacement scheme or some other infrastructure-related disruption, area residents love few things more than complaining about the shortcomings of local streets. (And hotels. And parking. And tourists. And new buildings. And lack of Costcos. Wait — what was I saying?)
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Shiloh Landmark Gets its National Recognition

Formal recognition has finally been realized for one of Asheville’s oldest, most historic and storied structures. Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church was recently selected to be placed on the National Register of Historic Places, a designation that recognizes its architecture, historic standing, especially in Asheville’s Black community, and its eternal link to George Vanderbilt.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Even before the recent water crisis, Asheville leaders say they had started work to update the city’s emergency preparedness plans. The city selected a consultant to update the city's emergency operations plan. The consultant contract is set to go before the City Council for approval later this month.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC
onekindesign.com

See this inspiring North Carolina mountain home created for aging in place

This stunning modern mountain home was designed for aging in place by Living Stone Design + Build, located in a secluded, thickly-wooded neighborhood in Asheville, North Carolina. Encompassing 4,190 square feet of living space, this residence boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Throughout this home you will find plenty of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Centre Daily

Husband wakes wife to show her big win on SC lottery ticket. ‘She didn’t believe me’

A Greenville, South Carolina, man’s early-morning lottery ticket purchase paid off with a win his wife couldn’t believe. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a Jan. 6 news release that he got up early to go to the grocery store and cash in a smaller winning ticket at Harry’s Quick Stop convenience store across the street. He decided to buy another ticket, and this one won big.
GREENVILLE, SC
nctripping.com

Black Mountain Restaurants (17 of the Best!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Of all the lovely small towns in Western North Carolina, we consistently rank Black Mountain among our favorites. The town is one of our favorite I-40...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC

