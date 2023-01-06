Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
yourcentralvalley.com
My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno
Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr fundraises for tombstone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School in October held a fundraiser at Free AME Ministries. Three months after Al-Hakim Jr’s death his family and friends held a fundraiser Sunday to buy a tombstone so they can […]
Lindsay woman stuck in basement dies in fire, city says
LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in Linsday on Friday after a house fire trapped her in the basement, according to the City of Lindsay. The city states around 5:00 p.m. the Lindsay Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of north Eastwood Street. Upon arrival, officers say they encountered […]
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Tulare that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County in the last week. In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $351,246. The average price per square foot ended up at $198.
KMPH.com
Adoption fees lowed for select dogs awaiting their “furever” homes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center in Fresno is lowering its adoption fee for a handful of dogs. For just $25, a pup who has been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccine ready can have a “furever” home. The no-kill shelter hopes that by reducing the...
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
Hanford Sentinel
Family fun, broom hockey mark Hanford Civic Center ice rink's final days
As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.
AOL Corp
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Hanford that sold for $485,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hanford, Lemoore, Kings County in the past week. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $318,029. The average price per square foot ended up at $200.
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
KMJ
Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
thesungazette.com
California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban
CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
Hanford Sentinel
Carnegie museum to launch year-long exhibit honoring Portuguese community
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community. Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
URGENT: Central California Blood Center in need of this blood type
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central California Blood Center urgently wants Central Valley blood donors to donate. Blood center officials say they are at less than one day’s supply of O-positive and O-negative blood types. Anyone interested in donating blood can visit one of the following donor centers: Donor Centers: For opening hours click here […]
GV Wire
‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley
Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
KMJ
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
