Hanford, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

My Guy Market brings the ghost kitchen concept to Downtown Fresno

Chef Eddie Wutangsy is a restauranteur and foodie bringing the culture of the New York bodega to Downtown Fresno. His restaurant, My Guy Market, is supported by a “ghost kitchen,” an online restaurant cooking out of a commissary-style or existing restaurant’s kitchen. My Guy Market serves up...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Family of Rashad Al-Hakim Jr fundraises for tombstone

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr who was hit and killed by a car in front of Hoover High School in October held a fundraiser at Free AME Ministries. Three months after Al-Hakim Jr’s death his family and friends held a fundraiser Sunday to buy a tombstone so they can […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lindsay woman stuck in basement dies in fire, city says

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman died in Linsday on Friday after a house fire trapped her in the basement, according to the City of Lindsay. The city states around 5:00 p.m. the Lindsay Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of north Eastwood Street. Upon arrival, officers say they encountered […]
LINDSAY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Family fun, broom hockey mark Hanford Civic Center ice rink's final days

As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Woman Taken To CRMC After She Was Hit By A Car Friday In Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A woman was hurt after she was hit by a van in Clovis Friday morning. It happened at Peach and Nees Avenues around 7:15 a.m. Police say she was taken to Community Regional Medical Center but her condition was not known. Officers say the driver...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hanford Sentinel

Carnegie museum to launch year-long exhibit honoring Portuguese community

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community. Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Rose Parade organizers apologize to Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rose Parade organizers offered an apology on Tuesday to the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, among other performers, that reportedly didn’t get to be seen on the national broadcast at the moment of the parade. According to the Rose Parade’s Facebook page, The Nascar and Snapchat floats also could not be […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

‘Parade of Storms’ Will Continue to Pummel Soggy Valley

Enjoy Friday’s respite of sunshine, because more wet weather is headed this way. The National Weather Service office in Hanford is eyeing a “parade of storms” that are lined up to hit starting Saturday night, dropping as much as 3 inches of rain on the Fresno area and snow above 7,000 feet in the Sierra by Tuesday evening.
FRESNO, CA

