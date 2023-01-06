As the final weekend of Hanford’s Winter Wonderland approached, one last game of broom hockey was played between three families on the ice at Civic Park on Friday afternoon. Members and assorted friends of the Roeber, Anderson and Tafolla families got together for a fun-filled, no-keeping-score, fall-down-laughing contest. Tennis shoes, soaked jeans and sweaters were the uniform of the day as the teams raced back and forth across the ice trying to sweep the small blue plastic ball into a net.

HANFORD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO