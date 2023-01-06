Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leading discount supermarket chain opens new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersMetairie, LA
Mardi Gras King Cake: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Saints WR Michael Thomas agrees to a restructured contractTina Howell
The Muffuletta, A New Orleans OriginalTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Legend Chef Emeril Lagasse's Most Popular RecipeJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
News Channel 25
Child narrowly misses fatal gunfire outside Houston convenience store: Report
HOUSTON — A child inside a vehicle narrowly missed gunfire from a fatal shootout outside a Houston convenience store this week, police said. As first published by ABC 13, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 12300 block of Hilcroft Avenue. Upon arrival, police said the 27-year-old...
KVUE
HPD: Attorney says man who killed robber at SW Houston taqueria is ready to talk
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said an attorney who claimed to be representing the customer who shot and killed a man who robbed a southwest Houston restaurant last week reached out to them and said his client is ready to talk. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m....
KWTX
Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat. An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the...
News Channel 25
Man shot leaving concert with girlfriend in downtown Houston to live: Report
HOUSTON — A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times during an attempted robbery this Sunday in downtown Houston. As first published by ABC 13, around 12 a.m., the victim and his girlfriend were walking from a concert when they were approached by a vehicle. According...
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
Neighbors take cover as shots ring out on New Orleans street, killing 3
Three men are dead after shots rang out in Mid-City New Orleans on Saturday, prompting a triple homicide investigation.
Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas
HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
cw39.com
Man shot after trying to steal another man’s cellphone in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot during an argument over a cellphone in southwest Houston. It happened at midnight at 11249 Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store. He...
californiaexaminer.net
Houston Police Are Searching For The Gunman After An Armed Customer Shot And Killed An Armed Robbery Suspect
Houston Police Are Searching For The Gunman After An Armed Customer Shot And Killed An Armed Robbery Suspect: A guy who was seen on security footage in Texas shooting and killing an armed robbery suspect who was trying to rob a Houston taco shop is being sought by police. The...
Houston Police Search for Customer Who Shot Robber in Diner
Some are calling him a hero, others say he went too far. In any case, the Houston police are looking for him to have him answer a few questions.
21-year-old charged in fatal shooting at METRO stop near Greenspoint Mall, docs show
Charging documents say the 21-year-old suspect ran into the mall after the shooting and attempted to hide in the food court before being arrested.
cenlanow.com
NOPD arrests 3, seeks others for car burglaries during Saints season closer
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Just days after the New Orleans Police Department announced it would be amping up patrol near the Superdome and Smoothie King Center, officers have arrested three people accused of breaking into cars during Sunday’s Saints game. The NOPD said on Sunday (Jan. 8) that...
cenlanow.com
JPSO investigates after man, boy found fatally shot in parking lot of West Bank bar
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — An early-morning shooting on the West Bank left two people dead, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Sunday (Jan. 8). According to the sheriff, the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey. Initial reports indicated two male victims were shot outside a bar in the area.
fox8live.com
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
Houston-area teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident
"Our thoughts and prays are with her family during this difficult time." Alief ISD said in a statement released to ABC 13.
cw39.com
Man in critical condition after Houston double shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with another man outside of a club in Houston early Sunday morning. One of the men in his 20s was hit in the head. He is in critical condition. According to Houston police, they...
WDSU
Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
KSLTV
Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
WWL-TV
Man arrested in killing of 'Boogie B' was free on bail for car burglary
NEW ORLEANS — The suspect captured Thursday in Houston in the murder of Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was free on bail in an Algiers car burglary at the time police say he took part in the fatal shooting of the popular local comedian as he sat in a car in a grocery store parking lot.
WWL-TV
Man dead in New Orleans East shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning in the 7800 block of Sand Street. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
Comments / 0