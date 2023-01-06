ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

KWTX

Houston Police, FBI search for suspect in various robberies

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for at least four robberies by threat. An unknown female entered a hotel lobby around 8:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at the...
HOUSTON, TX
102.5 The Bone

Taqueria robber shot dead by diner in Texas

HOUSTON — The identity of a customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners remained a mystery Sunday as police released a surveillance image of him and requested he come forward for questioning. Graphic security video from The...
HOUSTON, TX
cenlanow.com

JPSO investigates after man, boy found fatally shot in parking lot of West Bank bar

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — An early-morning shooting on the West Bank left two people dead, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Sunday (Jan. 8). According to the sheriff, the shooting happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey. Initial reports indicated two male victims were shot outside a bar in the area.
HARVEY, LA
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
cw39.com

Man in critical condition after Houston double shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with another man outside of a club in Houston early Sunday morning. One of the men in his 20s was hit in the head. He is in critical condition. According to Houston police, they...
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Mid-City shooting killed 3 men on Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a triple homicide that left three men dead. It happened in the 3300 block of Banks Street shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the three victims all suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all pronounced...
KSLTV

Woman arrested for Sept. murder of professional bull rider in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was arrested in connection with a domestic violence murder that happened in September. Salt Lake City Police issued a press release that said 22-year-old Lashawn Denise Bagley was arrested in Houston, Texas, under an arrest warrant, charging her with one count of Domestic-Violence Murder and nine-counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WWL-TV

Man dead in New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning. NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning in the 7800 block of Sand Street. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

