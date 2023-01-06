Read full article on original website
Police arrest man in New Year's Day stabbing in downtown alley
An incident over a man's hair may have instigated a New Year's Day stabbing that left one man badly hurt and another charged with attempted murder. Ryan A. Johnson, 36, 2424 1/2 S. Madison St., also is charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail about 10:30 Saturday night on $100,500 bond.
3 arrested for attempted burglary
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested for attempted burglary at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Kendall D. Fields, 28-year-old Kristopher J. Alexander and 29-year-old Breonn Cox-Green were arrested for attempted burglary, criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer. Peoria police...
Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD
CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
Man pleads not guilty to Bartonville attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man is being arraigned on charges accusing him of assaulting a family member is pleading not guilty. Austin Ricca, 27, appeared in Peoria County Court Thursday, after a grand jury charged him last week with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery. Ricca...
Eureka man arrested after making terrorist threat to school district
EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka police arrested a man Saturday who they said made a terrorist threat to a school district. Police said Jared Cochran, 39, is charged with Terrorism False Threat, Making a Terrorist Threat, and Disorderly Conduct. According to a Facebook post from the Eureka Police Department,...
Not guilty plea entered in Woodford County attempted murder case
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman charged with a Woodford County attempted murder has entered a plea of not guilty. Court records indicate Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday on one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Sturdivant was arrested in Springfield December 16th, almost...
Peoria Police investigate armed robbery, birthday party drive-by shootings
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people are recovering after being shot in two separate incidents Saturday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened around 8:30 PM Saturday night, after they were called to the 800 block of Northeast Madison. When officers got to the scene, they...
Eureka man accused of threatening school
Police say a 39-year-old Eureka man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to harm a family member on school grounds. Eureka Police announced his arrest in a Facebook post Saturday, saying there was "no community threat at this time." Police did not identify the school district involved.
February trial date set for deadly shooting suspect
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old man accused of murder over the Labor day weekend said he’s not guilty. 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood made the plea virtually from the Peoria County Jail during his arraignment Thursday. His family looked on from the courtroom gallery as well as a private attorney Anthony Burch from Chicago.
Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
One injured in Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say they were called to Arcadia and Knoxville around 3:15 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired, but found no victim. The male was later found at...
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
Gun and drug arrests in Peoria traffic stop
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peoria men were arrested Tuesday evening for a variety of gun and drug-related charges. According to a Peoria Police press release, two males identified as 43-year-old Antoine Mack and 37-year-old Joseph Sharp were pulled over during an investigative stop in the 200 block of N. MacArthur. During a search of the vehicle, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and three loaded handguns were discovered.
Bloomington Hardee's worker wielding assault pistol chases drive-through food thieves
Police say a fast-food worker armed with an assault pistol went too far last week when he reportedly ran after a car pulling away from the drive-through window after the occupants left without paying for their food. No shots were fired in the Dec. 28 incident, which happened about 3:30...
Person reported missing in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub
I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
Peoria first responders working to increase staffing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends
Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
