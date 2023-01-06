ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Police arrest man in New Year's Day stabbing in downtown alley

An incident over a man's hair may have instigated a New Year's Day stabbing that left one man badly hurt and another charged with attempted murder. Ryan A. Johnson, 36, 2424 1/2 S. Madison St., also is charged with aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Monroe County Jail about 10:30 Saturday night on $100,500 bond.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

3 arrested for attempted burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three men were arrested for attempted burglary at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday. According to a Peoria police press release, 27-year-old Kendall D. Fields, 28-year-old Kristopher J. Alexander and 29-year-old Breonn Cox-Green were arrested for attempted burglary, criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer. Peoria police...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man taken to Peoria County Jail after Friday traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. – One man was taken to the Peoria County Jail after a traffic stop on Friday night. Peoria Police said the stop occurred on East Arcadia St. by North Central Avenue. Authorities said a search of the vehicle turned up cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded weapon....
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Suspect with warrant found inside stolen trailer, arrested by Canton PD

CANTON (25 News Now) - A man with an arrest warrant for violating his parole was taken into custody early Sunday morning in Canton after being found inside a stolen trailer. According to a release on Facebook by the Canton Police Department, officers responded to Casey’s on North 5th Avenue Sunday around 2:00 a.m. The call was in response to a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer. Inside the trailer, confirmed to be stolen from Peoria County, they found a male occupant. He was arrested and identified as Pekin resident Justin R. Norman.
CANTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Man pleads not guilty to Bartonville attempted murder

PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man is being arraigned on charges accusing him of assaulting a family member is pleading not guilty. Austin Ricca, 27, appeared in Peoria County Court Thursday, after a grand jury charged him last week with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery. Ricca...
BARTONVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka man arrested after making terrorist threat to school district

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eureka police arrested a man Saturday who they said made a terrorist threat to a school district. Police said Jared Cochran, 39, is charged with Terrorism False Threat, Making a Terrorist Threat, and Disorderly Conduct. According to a Facebook post from the Eureka Police Department,...
EUREKA, IL
1470 WMBD

Not guilty plea entered in Woodford County attempted murder case

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman charged with a Woodford County attempted murder has entered a plea of not guilty. Court records indicate Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, pleaded not guilty Thursday on one count of Attempted Murder, and two counts of Aggravated Battery. Sturdivant was arrested in Springfield December 16th, almost...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Eureka man accused of threatening school

Police say a 39-year-old Eureka man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to harm a family member on school grounds. Eureka Police announced his arrest in a Facebook post Saturday, saying there was "no community threat at this time." Police did not identify the school district involved.
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

February trial date set for deadly shooting suspect

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old man accused of murder over the Labor day weekend said he’s not guilty. 24-year-old Domonicue Linwood made the plea virtually from the Peoria County Jail during his arraignment Thursday. His family looked on from the courtroom gallery as well as a private attorney Anthony Burch from Chicago.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

One injured in Thursday shooting

PEORIA, Ill. – One person was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the area of Central Peoria. Peoria Police say they were called to Arcadia and Knoxville around 3:15 p.m. on a ShotSpotter alert of three rounds fired, but found no victim. The male was later found at...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Gun and drug arrests in Peoria traffic stop

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Two Peoria men were arrested Tuesday evening for a variety of gun and drug-related charges. According to a Peoria Police press release, two males identified as 43-year-old Antoine Mack and 37-year-old Joseph Sharp were pulled over during an investigative stop in the 200 block of N. MacArthur. During a search of the vehicle, illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, and three loaded handguns were discovered.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person reported missing in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
NORMAL, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Kenny’s Westside Pub

I’ve done blogs on Kenny’s Westside Pub almost from the day it opened up!. Their first day open was St. Patrick’s Day in 2013 and I went and met owner Sean Kenny less than a month later in the beginning of April, 2013 and published my first post on Kenny’s Westside Pub!
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Three dogs die in Friday night Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire took the lives of three dogs as it blazed through a home late Friday evening in Peoria. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Thomas Sander said fire crews were called to a one-story home on N. Galena Road at about 10 p.m. Friday. When crews arrived, the building was “fully involved” in fire.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria first responders working to increase staffing

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After last year’s staffing shortfall, Peoria first responders are working to increase those numbers and one department is implementing new methods to bring more people on board. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger said it’s been a rocky road trying to get the department’s staffing...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends

Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy