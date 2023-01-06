ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spectrumnews1.com

Couples attend wedding expo at Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Newly engaged Ellen Abolt got some ideas at the Wonderful World of Wedding Expo on Sunday for her big day. “Grabbing business cards and starting to put together kind of that ghost budget of can I afford of what I actually want,” said Abolt.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Woman Put Dog Poop On Neighbor’s Porch To Teach A Lesson

A fight between a pair of neighbors in Illinois turns crappy. Many Neighbors In Illinois Aren't Friendly Anymore. I remember growing up in the suburbs. Everyone in my neighborhood knew each and got along. There were many block parties and other fun activities on our street. If there were any issues between people they could easily just work it out.
ELMHURST, IL
spectrumnews1.com

Goats at local farm eat recycled Christmas trees

CALEDONIA, Wis. — With the holidays now over, some Wisconsinites delivered their Christmas trees to Crimson Acres Family Farm to feed their goats. Jennifer Linehan owns the farm with her husband. They took over the farm a year and a half ago and wanted to find innovative ways to take care of their animals.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
Channel 3000

Beer & Cheese Fest celebrates Wisconsin during winter season

In a celebration of Wisconsin’s food and local businesses, the Alliant Energy Center is hosting the 13th annual Beer & Cheese Fest on Jan. 21. “Being in January … we’re not trying to compete with any other of the beer festivals in the area — it’s a nice relaxing time and people really look forward to it,” says event organizer Ryan Richards.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Another Mostly Gray Week Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Sunday Everyone!!. It has been another cloudy day here across southern Wisconsin. The low stratus that has been settled over the area has been stubborn to move out. Areas that saw sunny skies yesterday, stayed cloudy today. And because of the clouds and lack of sun, temperatures today didn’t get as high as expected.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR to host Bald Eagle Watching Days

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting its 36th anniversary of Bald Eagle Watching Days in celebration of the species’ growing presence in the state. The DNR is offering both in-person and virtual events that are free to the public. On...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Zoo Interchange North Leg project team is planning a 31-hour full freeway closure of I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street this weekend, Friday January 6 until Sunday January 8. The full closure will allow for the demolition of the temporary Union Pacific Railroad bridge over the freeway.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

This mild stretch could last awhile

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was nice to see some sunshine yesterday, at least for most of southern Wisconsin! Sunshine will be a bit harder to come by today, as clouds have built back into the region this morning with the addition of some patchy fog. Cloud cover will likely...
WISCONSIN STATE

