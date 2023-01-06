Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Steelers Miss Playoffs Because of Controversial Penalty in Dolphins-Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers fell on the wrong end of a controversial call in the Jets-Dolphins game.
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Wild Card Round offers Ravens little comfort
Another day, another grim Lamar Jackson update. The Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback remains out with a PCL injury, last playing on December 4th in a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos. There’s been little news on when he could potentially return and once again, head coach John Harbaugh echoed just that on Monday as the Ravens prepare for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN:
Steelers Playoff Hopes End After Dolphins Beat Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is over.
Houston Texans coaching candidates: 10 options to replace Lovie Smith
After back-to-back, one-and-done coaches, the Houston Texans will attempt to find a long-term solution this offseason. Lovie Smith was fired as Texans head coach on Sunday pretty much immediately at the conclusion of a 3-13-1 season. Smith's predecessor, David Culley, was also fired after one year as the team went 4-13 in 2021. Houston hasn't won more than four games since 2019, a season capped by a 24-point playoff collapse against the Kansas City Chiefs that seemingly sent the franchise into a tailspin.
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
Jets looking at three QB option to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets finished up shop on yet another non-playoff season Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 11-6 in another lifeless performance. Joe Flacco started the season finale with youngster Zach Wilson once again a healthy inactive as he concluded a disastrous sophomore campaign. By...
Where will the Texans pick in the 2023 NFL draft?
Texans NFL draft picks: Houston blows shot at top spot with comeback win. The team owns two first-round selections. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Houston Texans took care of business on the football field Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, this victory will have negative implications...
Patriots leading pass-rusher Matthew Judon goes down with ankle injury
New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon went down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s AFC East divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills. There’s no question every Patriots fan was holding their breath when seeing the leading pass-rusher getting medical attention on the sidelines. Judon has been on an absolute tear this season with 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was the lone Patriot that earned a nod for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.
Browns looking to poach Brian Flores from Steelers
The Cleveland Browns are looking within their division for their next defensive coordinator after firing Joe Woods, as the franchise has requested permission to interview Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brian Flores, 41, has been the Steelers’ linebackers coach for the 2022 season....
