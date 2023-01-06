New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon went down with an ankle injury in Sunday’s AFC East divisional clash with the Buffalo Bills. There’s no question every Patriots fan was holding their breath when seeing the leading pass-rusher getting medical attention on the sidelines. Judon has been on an absolute tear this season with 15.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was the lone Patriot that earned a nod for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

1 DAY AGO