Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Overnight wave of crime in NYC, two dead and four injuredNewsing the StatesNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Related
longisland.com
Kinben Sushi Opens in Plainview
A sushi joint opened in Plainview last fall and replaced Heike Sushi with new owners. Sushi joints are not hard to find on Long Island but a really good one is worth its weight in gold and reviewers are saying Kinben Sushi is one of the good ones. You’ll find...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Town of Brookhaven announces 2023 winter recreation programs
The Town of Brookhaven’s Parks & Recreation Department kicks off its 2023 winter season with a series of new classes & programs at its various recreation centers:. Call: 631-451-6163 for more information or to register. Yoga. Yoga that meets you where you are today. The class will include standing...
longisland.com
Oceanside Brunch Club Opens in Oceanside
In Oceanside, brunch just upped its game at the Oceanside Brunch Club, which opened last month. The interior is open with plenty of seating. It has a very modern diner feel with a little bit of funk. The menu is stacked with everything from your basic BEC sandwich ($6.50) to braised short rib hash ($9.99). You can also chose from griddle specials like the french toast ($11.99) and chicken and waffles ($15.99) or their large assortment of breakfast burritos.
longisland.com
Hard Bean Coffee Opens in Merrick
Hard Bean Coffee, a contemporary and cozy new coffee shop and cafe, has opened in Merrick. This welcoming space on the corner of Merrick Avenue and Broadcast Plaza has something for everyone, whether you’re a coffee aficionado, someone who needs caffeine to get you going, or a family looking for a hot chocolate treat on a cold winter day.
longisland.com
Classic Dining Comes to Northport with Arlo Kitchen and Bar
Arlo Kitchen and Bar opened last month in the space that once held the Crestwood Manor banquet hall in Northport. This new restaurant is offering a multi-level dining experience that patrons are saying is classic, cozy, and most of all delicious. Plenty of seating is available on both levels and the outdoor patio promised more once the weather warms up.
News 12
Afro-Caribbean restaurant fighting to keep their doors open
A Downtown Brooklyn restaurant known for their Afro-Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails is fighting to keep its doors open after falling on hard times following the pandemic. Amarachi staff says they’ve been struggling to fill the restaurant since the pandemic began and still has yet to pick up, to the...
petage.com
Treat Brand Three Dog Bakery to Open 1st NY Location in Bellmore
Pups and pup parents from New York City, Nassau County and beyond will howl with delight at the opening of the very first Three Dog Bakery location in the state, at 2119 Bedford Ave. in Bellmore, on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Owners John and Gloria Ma and the Three Dog Bakery team are preparing to spoil four-legged friends across the region with freshly baked cakes, cookies and treats created exclusively for dogs. In addition to irresistible baked pastries and canine-themed goodies, Three Dog Bakery Bellmore will feature a dog wash station on the premises, plus dog food, toys and other supplies.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
The Best Delis You Must Try in Westchester, New York
According to Yelp reviews, these Westchester delis are to die for. Don't believe me? Check out the glowing reviews left by people like you below!
Herald Community Newspapers
Warehouse spared from Lynbrook truck fire
Sprinklers activated in a Lynbrook warehouse on Merrick Road helped quell a fire late last Thursday. Lynbrook Fire Department firefighters responded to an automatic alarm at a wholesale distribution warehouse at 96 Merrick Rd. opposite Charles Street at 11:38 p.m., Dec. 29 and found smoke coming from the roof of the 28,000-square-foot building.
roslyn-news.com
LoveShackFancy Opens Boutique On Northern Boulevard In Manhasset
LoveShackFancy is bringing their pink, floral dreamworld to Manhasset with the opening of their seventeenth store. Since its inception, LoveShackFancy has gained a dedicated following and garnered international and generational appeal, with loyal consumers spanning from Alpha to Gen X. The shop, located on Northern Boulevard, is introduced with the...
New Yorkers’ favorite bagel flavor revealed
New Yorkers’ top bagel choice is as plain as day. The CEO of H&H Bagels served up stats on favorite flavors ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15. “Plain and everything are by far the biggest volume,” Jay Rushin told The Post. “Then after that is sesame and cinnamon raisin. And then it kind of falls off pretty dramatically.” The Manhasset, Long Island, resident, who bought the brand in 2014, dished that plain is also his go-to order. “That’s how I can really taste the bagel … the seeds, raisins, or cinnamon can kind of mask that underlying flavor profile,”...
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the hose right off at the Shell station on Carmen Avenue.
Long Island Expressway Stretch Reopens After Plainview Crash
This story has been updated. A stretch of the Long Island Expressway has reopened after a serious crash. The closure, reported at around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, in Nassau County, was on the westbound side in Plainview at Exit 46. All three lanes remained closed during the crash investigation.
Girl, 16, dead in Long Island crash; three teenage boys hurt: Nassau PD
OLD BROOKVILLE, NY (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and three teenage boys were injured in a Long Island crash early on Sunday, police said. The girl was driving a Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and hit a tree near the intersection with Brookville Lane around 3:30 a.m., Nassau […]
greaterlongisland.com
The big Mac N’ Cheese Crawl returns to Port Jefferson this Jan. 28 – 29
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. The Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is cooking something up hot for hungry revelers at this year’s Winter...
3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn
Police say on Friday two men distracted a Brink's employee outside a chase bank on 55th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
longisland.com
Restaurant Group Upgrades Oakdale's The Wharf Restaurant into Winter Event Venue
The Wharf, a popular waterfront eatery located in Oakdale, has been renovated by owner Lily Flanagan Restaurant Group into a winter event venue complete with paved patios, party tents, and an outdoor bar and fireplaces. The Restaurant Group, which purchased the property in May 2020, has transformed it into a...
longisland.com
Suffolk Takes Another Step Toward Purchase of Open Space in Lloyd Harbor
Suffolk County is another step closer to acquiring 200 acres of open space from the Seminary of the Immaculate Conception in Lloyd Harbor. A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Suffolk County, the State of New York, the Town of Huntington and the Open Space Institute Land Trust was drafted to bring these partners together in their effort to acquire a substantial portion of land in Lloyd Harbor.
NBC New York
Wegmans Opening Manhattan Location in 2023 — And Will Have an Omakase Counter
Ask anyone who has regularly been able to do their grocery shopping at a Wegmans, and they will likely rave about their experience. Now that experience is coming to Manhattan. The grocery store chain on Wednesday gave more details regarding its upcoming Manhattan location opening later in 2023. "We are...
Comments / 1