New Yorkers’ top bagel choice is as plain as day. The CEO of H&H Bagels served up stats on favorite flavors ahead of National Bagel Day on Jan. 15. “Plain and everything are by far the biggest volume,” Jay Rushin told The Post. “Then after that is sesame and cinnamon raisin. And then it kind of falls off pretty dramatically.” The Manhasset, Long Island, resident, who bought the brand in 2014, dished that plain is also his go-to order. “That’s how I can really taste the bagel … the seeds, raisins, or cinnamon can kind of mask that underlying flavor profile,”...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO