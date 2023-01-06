Massachusetts expands community mental health services, adds crisis intervention teams, help line

Read full article on original website
Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system
Some Massachusetts child advocates believe the state’s newly signed Foster Parent Bill of Rights could improve foster care and help recruit new families into an over-stretched system. The bill of rights, signed by former Gov. Charlie Baker before he left office in January, promises foster parents will be given...
New omicron subvariant fuels COVID surge throughout the Northeast
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID-19 omicron subvariant called XBB.1.5 is the dominant variant in the Northeast and accounts for nearly one-third of new COVID cases nationwide. Hartford Healthcare's Chief Epidemiologist Ulysses Wu said there are three factors at play in XBB.1.5 quick spread. The...
The women now leading Massachusetts, after historic election, get down to work
The history-making women leading Massachusetts forward are getting down to work. Last week, Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kimberly Driscoll were sworn in and the process made history as the first Massachusetts all woman executive office team in state history. In that inaugural speech, Healey laid out ambitious plans for transportation, housing, climate change and securing federal infrastructure money. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says it was not just business as usual for a Massachusetts governor's inaugural speech.
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Emily Guerin
While the QAnon conspiracy theory is strongly associated with the political far-right, it also has followers in the worlds of yoga and wellness. Largest Earthquake To Hit The State In 2 Decades Rattles Southern California. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It...
Why lawmakers in Idaho want to ban public drag shows
While Democrats held off huge Republican gains in the midterm elections, some states swung further to the right. Idaho is set to consider a bill banning public drag shows.
N.J. woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure,...
The week in CT news: State lawmaker dies in wrong-way crash, Alex Jones attorney suspended
Frankie & Johnny is a weekly recap of news you need to know from around Connecticut. Each Friday, Connecticut Public's Frankie Graziano and John Henry Smith take you through the headlines and get you up-to-date on the stories you may have missed — in less than five minutes. This...
Arizona's new governor Katie Hobbs reflects on her campaign, inauguration and vision
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KATIE HOBBS: I'm an optimist. That's Arizona's Governor Katie Hobbs speaking at her inauguration on Thursday. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HOBBS: I believe that now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship and return to a path of cooperation and progress. SIMON: But...
Voters in Georgia react to their congressman backtracking to support McCarthy
After four days and 15 votes, Kevin McCarthy is now speaker of the House. A group of ultra-conservative Republicans stood down on Friday after opposing McCarthy's bid all week. One of those congressmen is Andrew Clyde of Georgia. WABE's Sam Gringlas spent the day after that vote in Clyde's district, asking his constituents about the protracted drama on Capitol Hill.
Back home, frustration, support for Texas Republicans who blocked House speaker vote
As we just heard, it took 15 rounds of voting, but Kevin McCarthy finally got the votes to become speaker of the House, with most of the 20 Republican holdouts pledging their support, including three representatives from Texas. Each represents a different part of the state, and they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon, when they reached a deal with Republican leadership. Sergio Martinez-Beltran of The Texas Newsroom reports on how it's played out in their districts.
Back home, some say Texas holdouts in House speaker vote harm Republican Party
Three representatives from Texas voted against Kevin McCarthy to be speaker of the House. All represent different parts of the state but they stood united against McCarthy until Friday afternoon.
Alex Jones' attorney suspended for misconduct in Sandy Hook records dump
A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months. Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis ruled Thursday that Attorney Norm Pattis engaged in misconduct in not safeguarding “highly confidential” medical and psychiatric records of plaintiffs suing Jones in Connecticut, records Bellis said were subject to a protective order.
Bay Area residents are preparing for the Russian River to flood again early next week
Forecasters predict the Russian River will begin overflowing its banks early next week, with more heavy storms on the horizon for Northern California. From member station KQED, Danielle Venton reports on how people who live in flood-prone areas are preparing. DANIELLE VENTON, BYLINE: Rain falls on Kristen Thurman's home, right...
McCarthy finally wins 15th vote for House speaker, but not without concessions
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHERYL JOHNSON: The Honorable Kevin McCarthy of the state of California, having received a majority of the votes cast, is duly elected speaker of the House of Representatives. (APPLAUSE) SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. But it took 15 rounds of voting over five days. There is finally, however,...
